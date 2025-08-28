Brenton Doyle's Second Half Should Excite Rockies Fans for His Future
The Colorado Rockies need serious offensive production if they want to win games with the way their pitching staff allows runs to go up on the board. Hunter Goodman and Mickey Moniak have been fairly consistent throughout the season, but the Rockies have needed more than just the production of that duo at the plate.
Colorado was never going to make the playoffs following their dreadful start to the year, but the biggest question that surrounded them to close out the season was if they were going to set the all-time loss record or not.
For a good portion of the campaign, the ballclub looked like they were going to surpass the 2024 Chicago White Sox who finished the year 41-121. But with the success the Rockies have found at times in the second half, they are only four wins away from avoiding that feat with 29 games left remaining.
And a major reason for that has been the emergence of Brenton Doyle following the All-Star break, as he has helped immensely when it comes to Colorado trying to stay on the right side of history.
Brenton Doyle Has Been Red-Hot This Month
The 27-year-old has had an unreal turnaround. This month, Doyle is posting an OPS over 1.000 with a slugging percentage nearing .700. His batting average and on-base percentage are both over .350. He also leads all Rockies hitters in homers (seven, tied with Goodman), RBI (19), stolen bases (four, tied with Tyler Freeman) and total hits (29).
His OPS of 1.026 in August is fourth-best in the National League and the second-best among all outfielders. His slugging percentage is the second-highest trailing only Brice Turang of the Milwaukee Brewers. His batting average also trails only two players in the NL.
The Rockies are looking for any positives they can take from this season, and Doyle's second half performance is a huge one. They need players to step up all over the place as they attempt to get out of this rebuild, so getting this performance from their star center field is a great sign.
Doyle began the year on track to have the worst slash line of his career, but as it continues to climb with 29 games left in the season, he has a chance to push his numbers up to the point where it looks similar to what he did in 2024.