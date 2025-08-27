Rockies Outfielder Brenton Doyle Continues Leading National League in This Stat
If there's anything that's crystal clear in Major League Baseball right now, it's that the Colorado Rockies are, the lowest performing team in baseball. The franchise is on the verge of making MLB history, but not in a desirable way.
The Rockies' ill-fated season remains on a downward spiral, particularly after dropping their entire three-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Now facing the Houston Astros, who lead the American League West, the Rockies could be in for a brutal series. The Astros will stop at nothing to maintain their AL West standing.
But focusing on the negative aspects of the franchise right now — and there are many — will not do the team any good. Instead, it's important to look at the individual improvements. Fortunately, the Rockies do have one player who has been rising.
Brenton Doyle Leads National League in One Key Statistic
It's no secret that the Rockies are in trouble and it became rather clear early on. Although the team as a whole is struggling, one of their outfielders appears to be displaying some favorable improvements.
Center fielder Brenton Doyle, 27, is batting at .362 in 39 games since July 1. As reported by the Rockies Information Club on X, Doyle currently holds the third-best batting average in MLB and leads the National League.
With this in mind, it's safe to say that there's a lot of weight on Doyle's shoulders and it's become evident that he's one of the most valuable players on the team at this time. Overall, he is slashing .246/.289.402 — he has been showing immense progress throughout his 2025 campaign.
Interim manager Warren Schaeffer weighed in on the topic, per Thomas Harding of MLB.com, and said, "I'm just so happy for him. He's been going through it all year, one thing after another. For him to finally catch hold and do what he's capable of — what we all know he's capable of — that's just been great."
In a perfect world, and in a perfect season, the entirety of the franchise would be improving alongside Doyle. While that's clearly not the case thus far, perhaps Doyle can help pave the way for his teammates.
Generally, each passing month seems to be a bit stronger for the center fielder. He has shown his worth on the field, but above all, he's shown his drive to learn and improve — those are irreplaceable qualities in any athlete.
There is ton of rebuilding that needs to be done within the franchise, but with the right players, things could certainly turn around for next season. They don't have to stay down forever, but their fate is in their own hands.