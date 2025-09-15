Career Day From Mickey Moniak Makes His Rockies Future All But Certain
The Colorado Rockies are stumbling to the finish line in the 2025 season.
For a while there, the young clubhouse looked energized even amidst all the losing they had suffered this year. They are still trying to avoid setting Major League Baseball history for the most losses in a single season, but they just need one more win for that to become a reality.
Victories have been hard to come by for the Rockies this year, though, and that has been especially true as of late with them losing their 15th game in 18 tries. That can weigh on the minds of young players with the offramp so close to arriving.
But for Mickey Moniak, he still has a lot to prove to himself and to his new team, the latter of which took a chance on the former first overall pick of the 2016 draft when he was cut days before the start of the 2025 season.
Mickey Moniak Has Career Day
Perhaps nobody in Colorado's clubhouse understands the perils of professional baseball more than Moniak. He went from being a surefire thing as the No. 1 overall pick to traded ahead of the deadline for a win-now piece to being cut after one poor season.
At the age of 27, there were real questions about what his future would look like if things went south with the Rockies. But that hasn't happened for Moniak, who has put together a resurgent campaign by slashing .268/.306/.509 with 21 homers and 62 RBIs that included a career day on Sunday.
With Colorado facing a 7-0 deficit in the finale against the San Diego Padres, the lefty slugged a 394-foot solo home run off Yu Darvish to get his team on the board in the top of fourth inning. Then later, in the top of the sixth, he bashed a three-run homer to make the score 7-4. And with an RBI single during the next frame, that gave him his career-high in RBIs for a single game.
Sunday was the latest example of what Moniak has become since he arrived in Colorado, a true power-hitting threat who can also put the ball in play and drive in runs when it's required, which is something this franchise desperately needs going forward.
Mickey Moniak Seems To Have Long-Term Future With Rockies
Because of that, it's hard to imagine he won't be back with the Rockies since he has two more years of arbitration remaining. And there's a good chance Colorado is going to reap the benefit of him having figured some things out at the major league level entering his prime age, as Moniak's personal swing change has brought on much of this success.
"The last few years, really before the 2023 season, I made a big change in my swing just to have a cleaner path and stay through the zone a little bit longer," he said, per Thomas Harding of MLB.com.
Whatever Moniak has done has worked tremendously this year, with him owning his lowest career strikeout rate (24.2%) and his highest hard hit rate (45.6%). That's resulted in his breakout performance, and it should ensure he has the same home in 2026 as he had in 2025.