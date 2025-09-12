Rockies Shut Out by San Diego Padres to Extend Two Scoreless Streaks
Another day, another milestone for the Colorado Rockies.
Thursday’s 2-0 loss to the San Diego Padres extended scoreless streaks for the franchise on two fronts. First, it extended the Rockies’ current scoreless streak to 18 innings. Second, Colorado extended its scoreless streak in games played at Petco Park in San Diego to 38 innings. It’s been more than a year since the Rockies scored a run at that stadium.
The loss also marked the fourth time this season that the Rockies have been shut out by San Diego and all four games were at Petco Park.
Rockies’ Scoreless Streak Against Padres
Going back to Sunday’s game with the Padres at Coors Field, which ended with an 8-1 Padres win, Colorado has scored four runs in the last five games. That includes an 18-inning scoreless inning streak, which began with their 2-0 loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday. Colorado last scored a run in the ninth inning against the Dodgers on Tuesday.
But it gets worse when you consider the Rockies’ recent futility at Petco Park.
Colorado has a scoreless inning streak against the Padres in San Diego dating back to last season on Aug. 4. The Rockies lost that game, 10-2, and scored a run in the fourth inning and a run in the seventh.
After going scoreless in the final two innings of the contest, Colorado next visited San Diego earlier this season. The Rockies went to San Diego for a three-game series from April 11-13 and the Padres won all three games by the scores of 8-0, 2-0 and 6-0, pushing the streak to 29 innings. With Thursday’s result the streak is now 38 innings.
Thursday was the start of a four-game series and the final meeting between the two teams this season. The series ends on Sunday.
Colorado remained stuck on 40 wins for the season with the loss as the Rockies hope to avoid having the worst record in Major League history, which is held by the Chicago White Sox, who went 41-121 last year. Colorado needs one win to tie the White Sox and two wins to avoid sharing the record. Colorado has lost its last six games and has 15 games remaining this season.
After Colorado is done in San Diego, the Rockies will return home for a six-game homestand against the Miami Marlins and the Los Angeles Angels that starts on Tuesday. Colorado ends the season with a road trip to Seattle, followed by San Francisco.