Colorado Rockies Could Shop Fan Favorite Infielder at MLB Trade Deadline
For a team like the Colorado Rockies, everything should be on the table for the MLB trade deadline.
That even means infielder Ryan McMahon.
USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported on Sunday that McMahon could be a player the Rockies shop at the MLB trade deadline to a team looking for infield help for a playoff run.
A deal like that would send one of the franchise’s longest tenured players away from the only organization he’s played for.
Colorado selected him in the second round of the 2013 MLB draft out of powerful Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. He passed on playing baseball at USC and started his professional career in the Rockies’ minor league system. Four years later, he made his Major League debut.
The left-handed hitting infielder can play first base, second base and third base. He has 162-game averages of a .241/.325/.420 slash line with 22 home runs and 73 RBI. In his 68 games this season he’s slashed .221/.336/.391 with nine home runs and 22 RBI.
He made his only All-Star Game appearance last year when he slashed .242/.325/.397 with 20 home runs and 65 RBI.
Since he started playing full seasons in the Majors in 2019, he’s been quite consistent, with at least 20 home runs and 65 RBI in every full season since then. He’s also played at least 150 games each season since 2021.
The Rockies liked McMahon so much that in 2022 they signed him to a six-year, $70 million deal that got him through his final three arbitration seasons and ends in 2027. He did not achieve the incentives necessary to trigger an opt-out for 2026. The 2027 player option is unlikely as he needs to finish in the Top 5 of MVP voting.
So, any prospective trade suitor would have to take on the remaining two years of his contract worth $32 million, along with the remainder of this season’s $12 million.
What the Rockies could get in return for a versatile infielder still in his prime with two controllable years on his contract could be worth more than keeping him.