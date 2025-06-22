Colorado Rockies Option Top Prospect Carson Palmquist to Minor Leagues
The Colorado Rockies have had an extremely difficult 2025 campaign. As promising young talent has emerged, just as many have struggled to make the jump to the Majors.
This lack of development at the highest level is going to hold the team back long-term if it cannot be resolved, as it could stunt the production of key franchise pieces.
The Rockies announced on Sunday that they optioned pitcher Carson Palmquist, their No. 7 prospect per MLB Pipeline back to Triple-A Albuquerque.. In a corresponding move the Rockies recalled 2018 international free agent signing Angel Chivilli.
Palmquist has struggled immensely in his MLB debut. In seven starts, he is 0-4 with a 7.63 ERA, a 1.728 WHIP and 22 strikeouts against 18 walks in 30.2 innings. He allowed eight home runs and 26 earned runs.
Pitching at Coors Field is hard enough. But Palmquist was originally promoted on May 16 as the Rockies have put two pitchers on the 15-day injured list since the start of May. ,
Hopefully, he can turn things around with Triple-A Albuquerque and position himself for a return to the Majors soon.
As for Chivilli, he has been back and forth between the Majors and Triple-A the last two years. But his most recent stint with the latter has been a pretty brutal one.
In his last MLB appearance on May 24 against the New York Yankees, he gave up three earned runs in 0.1 innings. For the season he has 20 appearances with a 1-2 record and a 6.14 ERA.
