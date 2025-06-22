Colorado Rockies On SI

Colorado Rockies Option Top Prospect Carson Palmquist to Minor Leagues

The Colorado Rockies optioned one of their top 10 prospects back to Triple-A, and in a corresponding move recalled a 2018 international signee.

Jeremy Trottier

May 26, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Carson Palmquist (45) pitches during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
May 26, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Carson Palmquist (45) pitches during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
The Colorado Rockies have had an extremely difficult 2025 campaign. As promising young talent has emerged, just as many have struggled to make the jump to the Majors.

This lack of development at the highest level is going to hold the team back long-term if it cannot be resolved, as it could stunt the production of key franchise pieces.

The Rockies announced on Sunday that they optioned pitcher Carson Palmquist, their No. 7 prospect per MLB Pipeline back to Triple-A Albuquerque.. In a corresponding move the Rockies recalled 2018 international free agent signing Angel Chivilli.

Palmquist has struggled immensely in his MLB debut. In seven starts, he is 0-4 with a 7.63 ERA, a 1.728 WHIP and 22 strikeouts against 18 walks in 30.2 innings. He allowed eight home runs and 26 earned runs.

Pitching at Coors Field is hard enough. But Palmquist was originally promoted on May 16 as the Rockies have put two pitchers on the 15-day injured list since the start of May. ,

Hopefully, he can turn things around with Triple-A Albuquerque and position himself for a return to the Majors soon.

As for Chivilli, he has been back and forth between the Majors and Triple-A the last two years. But his most recent stint with the latter has been a pretty brutal one.

In his last MLB appearance on May 24 against the New York Yankees, he gave up three earned runs in 0.1 innings. For the season he has 20 appearances with a 1-2 record and a 6.14 ERA.

Jeremy Trottier
JEREMY TROTTIER

Jeremy Trottier started his writing journey with WBLZ Media, and has worked through multiple publications with 247Sports, USA Today, Fansided, SBNation and others. He is an avid fan of motorsports and most sports in general, and has completed a degree in sports management to further understand the sports industry. During his time with sports media, he has been credentialed for coverage of Boston College sports, and can often be found attending their football and basketball games as well as expected coverage of their men’s soccer team in the near future. Sports are a large part of his life and career, as he looks to pursue a full time role within the industry someday.

