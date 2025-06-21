Rockies Capture Long Awaited Series Victories As June Brings a New Spark
The Colorado Rockies have had a tough year, but they are starting to find a groove. Before the month of June they had yet to win a series, but now they have two according to the MLB.
The Rockies traveled to Miami to take on the Marlins at the beginning of the month and it proved to a be a great trip. They took home not only their first series win, but a sweep. In the three games played they out scored the Marlins 12-6.
Fast forward to June 16 and the team went up to Washington to face the Nationals in a four-game stretch. Behind some great hitting this month they ended up taking the series 3-1 and out scoring the Nats 22-15.
The struggles continue on the mound for the Rockies, but they are 8-18 in the month of June. While they are still the by far worst record in the Majors, almost half of their wins on the season have came in this three week stretch led by their hitting performances.
In the past 15 days Colorado leads the league (three-way tie) with 21 home runs. They also sit second in RBIs behind the Tampa Bay Rays and continue to hit triples, leading the league in the past 15 days as well as the entire season per MLB hitting records.
Throughout this stretch the batting is headlined by Ryan McMahon, Hunter Goodman, and Mickey Moniak. The Rockies hitting statistics show that between the three of them they have 14 homers and an additional 27 RBIs. They also have an average slash of .340/.396/.811.
With an additional 10 days left in the month they will have three more series against the Arizona Diamond Backs, the LA Dodgers, and the Milwaukee Brewers. All three are teams with more than 40 wins and sit first or second in their division. The Rockies have started off the first series with a loss to the Diamondbacks and will face them again today in Denver.
