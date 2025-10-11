Did the Rockies Find Their Right Fielder for the Future?
The Colorado Rockies are coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history. There were a lot of negatives that came out of their 119-loss campaign. The starting rotation was awful, there are holes all over the lineup and it is just tough to rebuild a team that plays at Coors Field.
However, there were some bright spots, as well. In fact, the entire outfield is something for Colorado to look forward to in the future. Jordan Beck had a breakout season in left field, while Brenton Doyle had a few struggles, but is still the answer in center field. When it comes to right field, the Rockies may have found someone to fill that gap for the next few years.
Mickey Moniak is a former first overall pick by the Philadelphia Phillies. He made his Major League debut in 2020, but was never able to put anything together. The left-handed batter then moved to Los Angles to man the outfield for the Angels. 2023 was a little bit of a breakout season as he slashed .280/.307/.495 with 14 home runs and 45 RBI in 85 games played.
After taking a massive step backwards 2024 in Los Angeles, Moniak was released by the Angels. The Rockies decided to take a chance on him and it seemed to be the right call -- at least for one season.
Moniak's Year in Colorado
Moniak played all three outfield positions throughout the season for Colorado. Most of his time was spent in right field, though. Defensively, the 27-year-old was at his best when playing right field. He had a .977 fielding percentage, two assists, and he started one double play.
At the plate, Moniak proved 2023 was not just a fluke year. The lefty slashed .270/.306/.518 with a career-high 24 home runs, 68 RBI and 62 runs scored in 135 games played. Additionally, it was the first time in his six big league seasons that he finished with over 100 hits.
Playing at Coors Field could have definitely contributed to his career-best season, but it is good for Colorado to get that kind of production out of him. Now, the last time he had a season like this, he struggled in a big way the next year. The Rockies will have to approach 2026 with caution to make sure this was not a fluke season.
Is Moniak the Answer in Right Field
As mentioned, the Rockies should approach 2026 with caution. Moniak played well enough to earn a spot on the big league roster, but Colorado needs to make sure they have a backup plan. With a new front office coming in and possibly a new manager, there could be other players brought in.
If Moniak has another solid season, he could very well be the answer in right field. However, if he reverts back to struggling, Colorado should be prepared to find another right fielder.