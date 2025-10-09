Why Left Field Isn’t a Concern for the Rockies’ New Front Office
The Colorado Rockies have a lot of rebuilding to do. They were the worst team in baseball this year and the team is currently without important leadership.
Their general manager stepped down, a new manager is most likely on the way and their assistant GM recently resigned. Colorado has to figure out who will step into those three positions before worrying about the team they put on the field.
When it comes time to rebuild the roster, there are quite a few positions Colorado has to worry about first. Their weak starting pitching should be the first priority, first base is another position of worry and second base is not strong, either.
However, there are few areas in which the Rockies are strong. Ezequiel Tovar offers long-term stability at shortstop, while Hunter Goodman seems to be the catcher of the future at Coors Field.
Left field is, fortunately, one position Colorado does not have to rebuild heading into next season. Jordan Beck just finished up his first full season in the bigs, and he proved to be a solid option in left field.
Jordan Beck's Season
In 148 games played this season, Beck slashed .258/.317/.416 with 16 home runs, 53 RBI and 62 runs scored. The right-handed batter had above-average bat speed, and he was in the 74th percentile in launch angle sweet-spot percentage. He was able to be a bright spot at the plate for an otherwise bad offensive team this year.
The University of Tennessee product is also a solid defender. In left field this season, Beck had a .989 fielding percentage, which is 11th best among players with at least 500 innings played at the position. His two double plays started were tied for the most among players with those same parameters.
Beck's first full season in the big leagues was great to see for Colorado. In his first taste of the MLB, he slashed just .188/.245/.276 with three home runs and 13 RBI over 170 at-bats in 55 games played. Being able to take that step forward is exactly what Beck needed, but he will have to do there is still plenty of room for improvement in 2026.
Other Candidates to Play Left Field
If an educated guess had to be made, Beck is going to be the starter in left field next season. But there are some other players on the team that could slot in if something were to change.
Mickey Moniak had a breakout year for the Rockies. The former No. 1 overall pick slashed .270/.306/.518 with 24 home runs, 68 RBI and 62 runs scored.
He is not someone that is going to take a lot of walks, but he made a lot of hard contact in 2025 and finally lived up to expectations a little bit. The left-handed batter is able to play all outfield positions, so there is a chance for him to play a little bit of left field in 2026.
Moniak is most likely going to get most of his playing time in right field, but left field is a position the Rockies' new front office does not need to rebuild for the time being.