Rockies Starting Pitching Ranked Among the Worst in 2025

Colorado is not an easy place to pitch, and the Rockies have continued to struggle doing so.

Cameron Zunkel

Jun 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA: A detailed view of a Colorado Rockies hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
It came down to the last week of the regular season for the Colorado Rockies to avoid finishing with the worst record in MLB history. Still, a 43-119 record is nothing to be happy about.

Plenty of variables contributed to the lack of success Colorado had this year, but the starting rotation hurt the team much more than they helped.

It is no secret that pitching at Coors Field is no easy feat. The Mile High City finished with a Statcast park factor of 113. That is the highest in the MLB by a large margin. Additionally, 28% more runs were scored in Colorado compared to the league median. The Rockies' starting pitchers were a big reason why those numbers were so high.

Rockies Starting Rotation at a Glance

On the season, Colorado's starters finished with an ERA of 6.65. That was the highest mark in the MLB with the next closest team being the Washington Nationals at 5.18. Along with that, the Rockies 22 wins from their rotation was nine lower than the next team, while their 93 losses were 19 higher.

A total of 12 different pitchers started a game for Colorado this year. Kyle Freeland led the team with 31 followed by German Marquez (26), Antonio Senzatela (23) and Chase Dollander (21). Those four were the only pitchers to start more than 20 games.

Freeland was the ace of the staff, but he did not put up ace numbers. He finished 5-17 with a 4.98 ERA, 124 strikeouts, 38 walks and an oBA of .294 in 162.2 innings pitched.

The left-hander's best outing came on September 5th when he threw eight shutout innings against the San Diego Padres. September also happened to be his best month as he finished with an ERA under 4.00, 27 strikeouts and four walks in 31.1 innings pitched.

Changes For the Future

The Rockies are entering this offseason on the search for a new general manger. Bill Schmidt stepped down at the start of October as the team is hoping to turn their franchise around. Whoever assumes that position needs to take a look at the pitching staff first.

As things stand right now, there are a few pitchers that might not be seen in the rotation in 2026. First, Senzatela took a bullpen role to end the season. It looks as if that will be his permanent position next season.

German Marquez is another veteran in the Mile High City. He has played 10 season for the Rockies, but 2025 could have been his last. He finished with a career-worst 3-16 record and -1.2 bWAR. His contract ran through 2025, officially making him a free agent. His struggles the past few years should be reason enough for the Rockies not to bring him back.

Young Pitchers On the Come Up

Despite their struggles on the mound this year, the Rockies have something to look forward to in their farm system. Both Chase Dollander and Carson Palmquist made their debut this year. No. 12 prospect Sean Sullivan, No. 14 Gabriel Hughes, No. 22 Michael Prosecky and No. 29 prospect Ben Shields are all expected to make their debut next season.

The Rockies are most likely not going to win a lot in 2026. However, with their young starting pitchers on the rise, a new general manager in office and possibly a new manager, there is a chance for the starting rotation to improve drastically.

