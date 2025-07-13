Former Rockies Star Garnering Interesting From Multiple Teams
With the All-Star break right around the corner, the Colorado Rockies need to put together a plan of action for how they are going to approach the trade deadline.
If anyone is going to sell, it should be the Rockies. But without a ton of star players on their roster, they don't have the pieces to truly bring in a haul of young prospects who could be potential difference makers in the future.
More News: Rockies Need To Use Tradeable Assets To Address 'Evergreen Issue' With Roster
What happens before the trade deadline could also impact Colorado, with certain players getting designated for assignment or cut, which puts more options onto the market than previously expected.
That was the case when former Rockies star DJ LeMahieu was outright released by the New York Yankees in July, giving any team the opportunity to add the veteran utility man who is a solid hitter.
More News: Former Two-Time Rockies All-Star Gets Released by Yankees in Shocking Move
This move by the Yankees was shocking to many despite the two-time batting champion being affected by multiple injuries that has impacted his ability to be consistent on both sides of the ball.
Following his release, there were questions if he would have a market to continue his career. But according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, LeMahieu should have plenty of suitors.
That's not too surprising.
Despite the struggles he's had in recent years, LeMahieu is slashing .266/.338/.336 in 45 games since coming back from injury.
That, combined with being a good clubhouse guy and versatile defender, should find him some work for the rest of the season.
There might have been some Colorado fans hoping for a reunion between the Rockies and their former star. But if contending teams are calling LeMahieu, then that likely isn't going to happen.
More News: Could Rockies Bring Back Their Fan Favorite Who Got Away?
It will be interesting to see where he ends up and how he performs for the rest of the season.
Based on what Morosi reported, LeMahieu could be with his new team soon.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.