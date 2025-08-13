How Did the Rockies Rookies Perform During Their First Day in Professional Baseball?
The Colorado Rockies have had a clear vision for their team in the coming years, building towards the future. With the MLB trade deadline having come and passed rather quickly, the team focused heavily on acquiring young prospects and talent in return for some of their more valuable veteran pieces. This is a good building block, as the team definitely picks its direction for the future.
Thankfully, a successful 2025 MLB Draft class for the Rockies has made that a much easier mission, with some great prospects on their way to Colorado, including one of the best, Ethan Holliday. Holliday was able to make his professional debut on August 12 in Single-A, and he looked ready for the task as he had a productive performance.
Three other 2025 rookies make their debuts as well, one more at the Single-A level and two at the High-A level. With that in mind, here is how each of those prospects played in their first professional games for the Rockies' farm system.
How Did Each Rockies Rookie That Was Assigned a Team Perform in Their Debut?
The three prospects who made their debuts alongside Holliday were No. 30 prospect (2025 eighth round pick) Tanner Thach, No. 7 prospect (2025 second round pick) Max Belyeu, and No. 20 prospect (2025 third round pick) Ethan Hedges.
Thach would join Holliday in Single-A, while Belyeu and Hedges both debuted at the High-A level instead. Starting with Thach, he struggled immensely in his first game, as in four plate appearances, he struck out in all of them, unfortunately not being able to make contact or draw a walk in his first game.
Belyeu had a similar start to his career, as in five plate appearances, he posted four strikeouts, with no hits or walks to his name throughout the first game either.
However, Ethan Hedges did contribute to some extent in his debut, as in four plate appearances, he did not get a hit and struck out once, but he did draw a walk, and was able to score as a runner later on in the inning.
Unfortunately, a combined no-hits in 13 plate appearances certainly is less than optimal for this group of prospects, but these types of things happen when new players have to adjust to a new level of baseball. Professional baseball is no joke, and every player at every level has the same goal of improving and being promoted, so it will be a difficult path for them all. Thankfully, that is just one game of many for all of these young and talented draft picks.