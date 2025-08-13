Colorado Rockies Superstar Prospect Ethan Holliday Impresses in Pro Debut
The Colorado Rockies selected high school shortstop Ethan Holliday with the fourth pick of the MLB draft this year. He was considered the top player in the class by most scouting lists and falling to four made for a steal by Colorado.
On Tuesday, MLB.com's Thomas Harding reported that Holliday would be making his pro debut with Single-A Fresno. The 18-year-old hit second and started at shortstop.
After striking out in his first at-bat, he came out swinging and smashed a single on the first pitch, marking the beginning of his career.
In his next at-bat in the bottom of the fifth, Holliday doubled to left. Overall on his day, he went 2-for-4 with a double and strikeout. This is an impressive line not only because it's his first game, but because he skipped Rookie ball and was placed straight in Single-A. Clearly, the Rockies believe in his bat at a young age.
This is just the start for a player who is going to be seen as the future of the franchise for the next couple of years. The pre-draft hype was warranted, as he earned the highest signing bonus ever for a high school player at $9 million.
For context, the second closest is 2025 number one pick Eli Willits, who signed for $8.2 million. The number one pick in 2024 signed for $8.95 million.
The Colorado Rockies 2025 season has been one both the franchise and the fans want to forget. At 31-88, they have by far the worst record in baseball. This will be the third season in a row with more than 100 losses, fourth in a row in last place in the division, and seventh in a row with a losing record.
Not much about this season was going to excite fans, outside of another solid season for Ezequiel Tovar and development from top prospects. Former top prospect Chase Dollander reached the big leagues, and although he struggled in his first stint, the right-hander had a bounce back start in his return.
Charlie Condon, 2024's first-round pick, has been up and down this season, but is tearing it up in Double-A as of now.
More News: Rockies Top Prospect Charlie Condon Seriously Heating Up After Ugly Cold Streak
Ethan Holliday brings an instant spark of excitement to a downtrodden fan base. He's a young, highly touted prospect with an advanced bat. That's something that fans can hold on and look forward to as he advances through the minor leagues. He's on the Colorado Rockies, like his father before him.
Now, the hope is that he can be a big part of the franchise going forward as well.