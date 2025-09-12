Insider Predicts Significant Change Will Happen To Rockies' Front Office
With the 2025 campaign coming to a close, this upcoming offseason will be an important one for the Colorado Rockies.
A major regime change is expected to come after owner Dick Monfort's son, Walker, was promoted to the executive vice president position. That signals that some sort of overhaul could come on the baseball side of things, with current general manager Bill Schmidt likely to be replaced.
But how big the Rockies go is what's on the mind of everyone in this fanbase, with a clear need for a massive overhaul being more present than ever after Colorado has put together one of the worst seasons in Major League Baseball history that bookends seven consecutive losing campaigns and three 100-loss years in a row.
Insider Believes Rockies Will Hire Team President From Outside Organization
It's hard to predict what Monfort is going to do, however, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post (subscription required) is bullish that something substantial is going to happen this winter when it comes to reshaping the front office.
"Here is my prediction on what will happen: The Rockies will hire someone from outside the organization as president of baseball operations, who will oversee the overhaul of the baseball side of the franchise. Walker Monfort will have a hand in that project, but will be involved mainly with the business side of the club," he wrote.
That is at least a positive when it comes to the Rockies getting back on track to head in the right direction. It's clear that this organization is way behind others when it comes to talent evaluation and development, which has gotten them into this predicament in the first place.
Saunders went on to predict that this new team president will replace Schmidt, but he's not sure if that means another person from outside the organization will be brought in to become the GM or if there will be an internal promotion.
Future of Warren Schaeffer Becomes Uncertain
While the team insider believes that an important change will come in regards to the front office, that makes it hard to predict who is going to be the team manager going forward.
Consensus thinking would point to this being Warren Schaeffer's job considering how well he's done with this current group to guide them on a path that is set to avoid MLB history, but if an outside executive is hired, then they could look to bring in their own guy.
Schaeffer will likely get a look regardless, but it's not a given that he will be back as the Rockies sipper in 2026 like he probably would have been if substantial changes weren't made. Of course, that is assuming Monfort will sheperd in those sweeping changes, which is hard to bank on.
So as Colorado heads into the upcoming offseason, all eyes will be on what takes place in the Mile High City as a new era of Rockies baseball could be ushered in.