Rockies Announce Their President Will Step Down, Owner's Son To Take Over
More changes are coming for the Colorado Rockies.
After moving on from manager Bud Black earlier in the season, the expectation is that there will be a massive shift when it comes to the baseball operations side of the franchise.
However, the business side will get some reform too.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, longtime Rockies staffer and current president Greg Feasel will step down from his current position after the season. Walker Monfort, the son of owner Dick Monfort, is set to take over.
Monfort is the current vice president of corporate partnerships, a role he's held for 11 years while also being a full-time employee of the organization for 16.
He is currently responsible for the oversight and management of revenue generated through sponsorships, including oversight of the club's promotions department, in-game entertainment and RockiesVision production.
Monfort will continue to serve in that capacity, per Nightengale, while taking over the president role.
That will result in Monfort being more involved in the baseball side of things instead of strictly the business side, mainly because Feasel's job description was listed as overseeing both the baseball and business functions of Colorado.
Feasel first came to the Rockies in 1996 and became chief operating officer in 2012, moving into the president role in 2021.
Feasel will step down at the end of this season having spent 30 years with the franchise.
This change will generate some discussion, especially because this has been a historically bad stretch for Colorado on the field.
It will be interesting to see how the fanbase reacts to this news and what the direction of the organization is going forward.
