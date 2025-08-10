Is Brenton Doyle Finally Turning a Corner After Multiple Big Plays in Recent Games?
The Colorado Rockies have had a difficult go of things throughout their 2025 season. Between injuries and a lack of momentum, they have truly struggled to put together a run of wins.
Unfortunately, this has led to a 30-86 record so far this year, which puts them well at the bottom of the MLB in that regard.
On the bright side of things, the production at the plate has actually improved quite drastically post-All-Star break for the Rockies, with the team finding its stride in the batter's box over the last few weeks.
However, this has not translated to the mound, with the pitching staff not able to put together a few quality starts to help out the offense.
Some players have been key contributors to this revitalized offense, and others have still had a difficult time hitting the ball in any consistent way. One of the players who had been struggling the most in 2025 is Brenton Doyle, who, after a 4.0 bWAR season in 2024, took a step back and now sits at -1.1 bWAR only one year later.
Despite this, Doyle has started to kick into gear lately, with some outstanding plays of his own and some really impressive bat-to-ball skills that have truly helped the team put together some strong offensive showings.
When Did Doyle Start Breaking Out and How Drastic is the Difference?
The first few months of 2025 were very difficult for Doyle, as he had slashed at completely different levels between the months of May and July. Here is his batting average, OBP, and SLG in each month of the season, comparatively:
Month
Slash Line
April
.227/.278/.470
May
.194/.269/.276
June
.151/.184/.247
July
.327/.351/.400
August
.400/.444/.680
It is clear that there has been a rapid turnaround for the 27-year-old center fielder, and he has changed something in his approach to improve how often he is making quality contact with the ball. This type of month-to-month change is seen around the league at various points, but not to the degree it has happened for Doyle very often.
Going up nearly .250 points in batting average from one month to the next is extremely impressive, and indicative of a stance change or something to a similar effect that has helped Doyle improve his overall value at the plate.
His power has also come back, as after only one home run a month since he had four in April, he now already has two since the start of August, including a walk-off against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
This is the type of thing that Colorado needs to try and turn around their fortunes for the remainder of 2025, and for 2026 as well. They need to be able to find quality players to help build around their young core, alongside putting together a stronger pitching core, which will no doubt take time.
Hopefully, resurgences such as this will continue to happen, and the Rockies can put together some momentum to build off of for next year.