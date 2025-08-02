Brenton Doyle Caps Off Historic Comeback Win for Rockies
Despite things looking bleak for the Colorado Rockies on Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates, they were able to complete one of the best comebacks in MLB history.
It has been an extremely disappointing season for the Rockies, but Friday night was electric at Coors Field.
To start, it looked like it was going to be a long night for Colorado. The Pirates were able to jump them early with a nine-run first inning, capped off by an O’Neill Cruz grand slam.
More News: Rockies Listed Among MLB Trade Deadline Winners for First Time In Awhile
It seemed like all hope was going to be lost early, but the Rockies started to chip away. In the third inning, a Warming Bernabel three-run home run brought it to within five. However, Pittsburgh had an answer in the fourth, scoring three more runs.
As the teams continued to battle in the middle innings with a ton of runs being scored, the Pirates entered the eighth inning with a six-run lead.
Despite the overwhelming unlikelihood of a comeback, the Rockies got two runs back in the eighth and then continued to battle in the ninth.
More News: Rockies No. 2 Prospect Breaks Single-Season Stolen Base Record
After an RBI single by Thairo Estrada brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth inning, Brenton Doyle sent Coors Field into a frenzy with a walk-off two-run home run.
It was easily one of the best wins not only of the year, but in franchise history. There have been a lot of bad moments so far for the Rockies, but Friday night was an exciting one.
This young team showed a lot of heart to not give up and continuously chipped away at the lead.
More News: Rockies Receive Solid Grade From Former MLB Executive for MLB Trade Deadline Work
As expected, they accomplished several feats in the comeback win that have never been done before.
As the series continues, it will be interesting to see if Colorado can build some momentum off of this historic win. Despite it being a poor campaign, Friday night was one for the history books for the Rockies.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.