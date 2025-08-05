Rockies Pitching Stagnant Post-All-Star Break, But Hitting Has Improved
The Colorado Rockies have had a pretty difficult 2025 season when it comes to gaining and maintaining momentum for a substantial period of time.
It feels as though whenever the team finds their stride a little bit, they manage to lose it rather quickly, and fall back into old habits.
Prior to the MLB All-Star break, the team was at a pretty low point, and despite the return of Ezequiel Tovar right around that time frame, things were still pretty slow.
Tovar certainly did help matters as the team won a few games after his return, but ultimately, they regressed back to their original form rather quickly.
Currently, the Rockies sit at 30-81, last in the division, league, and MLB, which is not a good sign. However, the development of young talent has shown promise for the franchise moving forward, and hopefully, as time goes on, they will be able to put together a quality core of young prospects.
Following the All-Star break, though, the team has been split right down the middle. Their hitting has been spectacular ever since that week off, but their pitching has been among the worst in the entire sport, which shows right where the problem is.
How Has the Team Performed on Both Sides of the Ball Since the Break?
Through Sunday, Colorado has had a stark difference in production at the plate vs. production from the mound, and it is quite separated compared to their pre-All-Star game numbers.
First off, looking at their batting post-break, they are slashing .282/.331/.508 with 27 home runs, 82 runs, 146 hits and 32 doubles in 15 games. Compared to pre-break, where they were slashing .230/.291/.378 with 90 home runs, 738 hits and 151 doubles in 96 games.
The efficiency at the plate has gone up drastically, and the production in counting stats has followed, with the team already well on their way to matching and surpassing their early half statistics.
The negative is that they have found no momentum pitching and in fact have regressed. Since the break, the team has a 7.01 ERA, .304 batting average allowed, .533 slugging rate allowed, 97 strikeouts and 61 walks.
The ERA jumping up a point and a half, nearly from 5.56 pre-break, is a brutal blow to the team's production, and yet they have managed to pull off some impressive wins nevertheless. Finding some strength in their pitching core long-term will be a key to winning some games, but until then, it will be difficult.
