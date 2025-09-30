It's Unclear If Rockies Will Make Front Office Changes or Not
There have been whispers that sweeping changes will be made to the Colorado Rockies' front office.
Following the worst season in franchise history and one of the worst that Major League Baseball has ever seen, the clear need for a change at the top of the baseball operations side of things is present. Longtime general manager Bill Schmidt was seen as a clear candidate to be let go or moved into a different role, with the thinking being someone from outside the organization would be brought in.
However, this is the Rockies. And nothing they have done over the years has inspired confidence that the right decisions are going to be made. So as other teams around the league have immediately made aggressive moves when it comes to who is managing their clubs or running their front offices, nothing has been decided yet in Colorado.
Rockies Seemingly Undecided About Making Changes
According to Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post (subscription required), that cloud of uncertainty reportedly extends to just about everyone in the organization.
"It has been widely speculated that general manager Bill Schmidt will be replaced, but interim manager Warren Schaeffer, multiple players, and several coaches and staff members said they are unsure if, or when, a change is forthcoming. There's also been speculation that the Rockies will hire someone from outside the organization to overhaul the front office after the worst season in franchise history and three consecutive 100-loss campaigns. But that also remains to be seen," he reported.
All of that uncertainty makes it hard to project how things are going to go this offseason for the Rockies. While not much was expected to be done from a player perspective this winter even if the possible changes came to fruition, at least a new front office regime would have brought some fresh eyes and ideas to give the fanbase some hope.
That could still happen. The offseason just got underway for those teams that didn't make the playoffs, so Colorado has plenty of time to make their changes. However, it is a bit concerning that Saunders is reporting no one in the organization knows if there will be a shake-up or not this winter, let alone when they might find out.
Because of their indecision on whether or not Schmidt will be back in his GM role, it's uncertain if interim manager Warren Schaeffer is going to have that tag removed. His players have gone to bat for him to get hired in a full-time capacity. But with it unclear if a new regime is going to be hired, there is uncertainty about who will be the team's skipper in 2026.
This will be something to keep an eye on in the next few weeks, but it doesn't seem like a sweeping change to the front office is as forgone of a conclusion as originally thought.