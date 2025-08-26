Rockies' Warren Schaeffer Gives Hint About Who Are Potential Franchise Cornerstones
The Colorado Rockies won't be playing in the postseason this year.
While that's not a surprise to anyone based on how they started this campaign, they were officially eliminated from playoff contention, becoming the first team across Major League Baseball to be handed that designation.
But despite the brutal weekend series that just took place against the Pittsburgh Pirates where the Rockies were swept and only mustered up one run, they have looked like a completely different team in the second half, highlighted by their four-game split against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
This has come on the heels of Colorado calling up multiple prospects, getting a look at the likes of Kyle Karros, Ryan Ritter and Warming Bernabel alongside the now-healthy Ezequiel Tovar, resurgent Brenton Doyle and first-time All-Star Hunter Goodman.
Outside of against the Pirates, the offense has largely produced in the second half, giving a sense of optimism regarding what this young group of guys might be able to accomplish at some point in their careers with the Rockies.
Warren Schaeffer Shouts Out Multiple Young Players
With the organization trying to figure out who they can build around to get themselves back into contender status, interim manager Warren Schaeffer dropped a hint on how many of the young stars are viewed inside the organization.
"(Tovar) hasn't played all year (because of injury), really, but I think he's an All-Star-caliber player. Goodman's stepped up huge for us this year. We've got a budding first and third baseman (Warming Bernabel and Kyle Karros) who are showing potential. (Second baseman) Ryan Ritter's showing a ton of potential. All young guys who are getting a feel for the big leagues and showing that they can do it. (Left fielder Jordan) Beck's an everyday guy for a long time, hopefully," he said, per John Perrotto of Forbes (subscription required).
That is telling, but it also makes sense. Bernabel might have supplanted Michael Toglia in the pecking order at first base, and the duo of Ritter and Karros have shown flashes of being solid hitters and defenders.
Doyle and Tovar are established parts of this roster with Gold Gloves to their names and breakout campaigns already under their belts. And nobody wants to see Goodman go anywhere based on what he's done this year.
Colorado has long been chided as not having players good enough to compete at the big league level. And while that might be true the past few years, the hope is they find a group that will change that narrative going forward.
Schaeffer believes that is the case, with him stating, "The actual talent is there. There's no doubt about it."
What the Rockies now need to do is develop this group to reach their ceilings, something that will ensure Schaeffer's evaluations come true and this franchise can move out of their current rebuilding stage in the near future.