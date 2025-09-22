Rockies Players Make Their Case for Warren Schaeffer To Have Interim Tag Removed
The Colorado Rockies have had a horrendous season, but it's not the worst in MLB history.
With their victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, they officially avoided tying the Chicago White Sox for the most losses in a singular campaign by winning their 42nd game. Considering how poorly they began this year, it's a nice feather in this young group's cap to avoid setting an all-time record even if they now own the worst record ever by a National League team.
Only a handful of games remain this season, and then it's up to owner Dick Monfort to make a decision regarding how he wants his franchise to look and operate going forward, with many expecting longtime general manager Bill Schmidt to be replaced.
If that happens, questions will then exist about the future of interim manager Warren Schaeffer. Even after he's done such a great job since taking over, the new regime could want to bring their own guy in to lead the clubhouse.
Rockies Players Want Warren Schaeffer Back Next Season
Rockies players are letting it be known that they want Schaeffer to return as manager next season, though, and the vocal statements by some could force the hand of whoever is running the organization.
"He's the best, for me," Ezequiel Tovar said, per Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post (subscription required). "I love that he has high expectations for us, and he pushes everybody to be better every day. That's the main reason."
Tovar should be a voice that resonates with Monfort. The reigning Gold Glove-winning shortstop is a cornerstone of this team going forward, and his opinion should carry some weight as Colorado figures out how they want to structure things.
What should stand out is the success the team has had under Schaeffer compared to what was taking place under previous manager Bud Black, as the Rockies went from winning seven out of 40 games under their longtime skipper to going 36-80 under Schaeffer.
But whether that's enough for Schaeffer to keep the job or not is largely out of his hands.
"... I would love to have him be our manager again," Jordan Beck said. "I like the job he's done, I like what he's changed, I like what he brings to the table. There is real accountability and there is true conversation. You always know where you stand. It's sometimes small things, like knowing ahead of time if you are going to start the next day. He makes guys feel really comfortable and prepared, and that's important for a young team."
Schaeffer has a long history with this franchise, spending six seasons playing in the team's minor league system before working his way up the ranks as a coach to get to this point.
The 40-year-old has the backing of his players when it comes to the Rockies removing his interim tag. Whether the decision makers see it the same way or not will be determined at a later date.