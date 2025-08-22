Key Takeaways From Rockies’ Series Split With Dodgers
Wow! That is the initial first thought when looking at the four-game stretch the Colorado Rockies just had with the Los Angeles Dodgers, one of the best teams in baseball this season. The Rockies split the series, throwing back-and-forth punches with last year's World Series champions.
They stunned, well, everybody when the team had a comeback victory to take game one, guaranteeing the squad wouldn't be swept, which nobody would have been surprised about. The Dodgers were not going to let them win two-straight, but nobody expected the Rockies to win another game at Coors Field, but then they did. Now Colorado did have a chance to win the series, but beggars can't be choosers.
Good and Bad From the Pitching Staff
The two games the Rockies won? The Dodgers had a combined six runs on the board. The two they lost? 20. Now, one thing to be excited about if you're a struggling fan of Colorado is the bullpen specifically Jimmy Herget, Victor Vodnik, and Juan Mejia. The trio has come through time and time again for the team, including this series where they had four combined scoreless innings in three games.
No need to focus on the bad from the starting rotation as that has been emphasized enough all year. Tanner Gordon on the other hand had a phenomenal start in the Rockies 8-3 victory in game three. He went six full innings where he allowed a lone earned run with three strikeouts.
All in all, when Colorado's defense can keep runs off the board, they can compete with the best of them. It was also nice to see players that are not named Hunter Goodman or Mickey Moniak step up at the plate to put some runs of their own on the board.
The Rockies are now leaving Coors Field to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Houston Astros before returning home to close out the month. With their recent stretch of play, where they have won seven of their last 10, they are more than on track to avoid the worst record in baseball's history.
There are 34 games left on their season and at 37-91 they are more than likely going to hit 100-losses on the season, but they only need to win five more to avoid a tie with the 2024 Chicago White Sox with the worst season in MLB history. Fans can't relax just yet, but the bullet is at least out of the chamber, for now.