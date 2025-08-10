Rockies Reliever Jimmy Herget Having Enormously Impressive 2025 Season
The Colorado Rockies have had a brutal 2025 campaign, and while it may have been expected given their roster did not see any significant improvements compared to last year, it doesn't make it any easier on the players and fans to lose that many games.
With a 30-86 record, they sit at the bottom of the MLB, looking forward to next season more than anything else, and how they can build for the future. One of the biggest issues for the franchise has been its pitching staff, especially after the All-Star break, as they have rapidly fallen apart in many cases.
Unfortunately, this has put the Rockies in a tough standstill, where the offense is producing on-and-off, but the starting pitching rotation is not helping them maintain a lead or get near one.
The positive is that at least a few of the pitchers have put together strong seasons for Colorado, with one of the most impressive being reliever Jimmy Herget, who, despite limited advanced analytics, has managed to remain one of the most reliable bullpen arms in the league.
He has been able to maintain leads when given the opportunity to do so, or at a minimum, has typically not contributed to the problem.
What Has Herget's Statistical Production Looked Like in 2025?
Overall, Herget has had one of the best seasons of his career so far in 2025, definitely his best since 2022. So far in 41 appearances, he has produced a 2.90 ERA, 1.290 WHIP, 51 strikeouts, 19 walks, 1.9 bWAR and only six home runs allowed in 62 innings.
2023 and 2024 were both relatively difficult seasons for Herget statistically, but 2025 certainly has been a return to form for the veteran righty. The amazing thing is that his advanced analytics are predominantly around or below league average, aside from a few key points.
His three best metrics in 2025, according to Baseball Savant, have been his walk rate (69th percentile), barrel percentage (71st percentile) and hard-hit percentage (66th percentile). These indicate how he is managing to produce; he is not giving up walks at a high rate, and he is not allowing hitters to make hard contact, despite them making consistent contact.
With a five-pitch repertoire to work with, Herget can change up his look based on the batter and how they are approaching the plate. A mix of the curveball, slider, sinker, four-seam fastball and changeup gives him quite a few different options in terms of pitch type as well, and that plays a large role in the success he has found.