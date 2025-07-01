Proposed Rockies Trade Would Fill Yankees Massive Hole at Third Base
The Colorado Rockies are set to be very active sellers at this year's trade deadline, which leaves the biggest question to be around who their partners will be.
One team that makes perfect sense for their former All-Star third baseman Ryan McMahon is the New York Yankees.
It would be a win-win scenario as the Yankees would finally get someone to fill their hole at third base and the Rockies get rid of a player that is signed through 2027 and a contract that rises from $12 million to $16 million after this season.
A potential deal involving the two squads could look like this: Colorado sends McMahon to New York in exchange for a prospect package of second baseman Roc Riggio and right-handed pitcher Eric Reyzelman, along with some salary relief.
Those are two high-upside players who struggle with some consistency and face longer roads to MLB with the Yankees. It also includes some financial help, because McMahon is due quite a bit of money.
On the defensive side of things, McMahon is elite. He may not have won a Gold Glove in the past, but his ability with a glove is certainly up to that level. He has the second-highest OAA and FRV of any third baseman this season, behind only Pittsburgh Pirates defensive wiz Ke'Bryan Hayes.
New York third baseman this year rank all the way at No. 25 in both categories. They are right above fellow World Series hopefuls, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are also expected to be involved in McMahon trade talks.
The reason that the Rockies may not be able to get a little bit more back in return is that he is inarguably below average at the plate.
McMahon has posted a .219/.21/.396 slash line with 12 home runs this season, eight of which came at home. He has mostly been better than that over the past five years, but has an OPS+ of 96 in that time.
This would still be a great return for Colorado, given those deficiencies at the plate.
Riggio in particular is a rising star, but he is also currently the Yankees' No. 24 prospect per MLB pipeline.
The second baseman has posted a .266/.376/.595 slash line with 14 home runs in 42 games. The idea of having that level of offensive power at second base in Coors Field one day is very exciting.
Reyzelman, New York's No. 21 prospect, is a high-ceiling bullpen arm. He flashed last year with a 1.16 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 38.2 innings of work.
The 24-year-old's numbers haven't been as good since moving to Triple-A, a 3.94 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 29.2 innings, but the potential is clear. He has a great fastball-slider combo.
