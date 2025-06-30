Colorado Rockies' Latest Streak Provides More Proof of Franchise Futility
It's no secret that the Colorado Rockies have been among the worst teams in all of baseball over the past several years, with 2025 shaping up to be one of the worst seasons in MLB history.
Lack of production both at the plate and on the pitcher's mound have become the norm for the Rockies during this abysmal stretch of play, and the poor state of their farm system has only served to further highlight their mounting issues at the big league level.
By every available metric, Colorado has fallen short of even the lowest of expectations, and they've also begun to do so in record breaking fashion as well.
According to Denver Post Rockies beat writer Patrick Saunders, Colorado has gone 202 consecutive games allowing at least one run scored. This marks the longest streak without a shutout in modern baseball history, surpassing the previous mark held by 1939 St. Louis Browns.
This mark has also long surpassed the previous franchise record of 169 games, which was set back in the mid-90s. Colorado ran the streak to 203 games on Sunday, but beat Milwaukee, 4-3, in extra innings.
This is one of those crazy and obscure things that almost nobody would even think to look up unless a team is playing so poorly that people are running out of ways to quantify their futility.
Crazy as it may seem though, this is just the sort of absurd statistical anomaly that has encapsulated how far the Rockies have fallen, and its also shows just how bad things have been on the mound in particular.
As of this writing, Colorado's pitching staff ranks dead last in just about every statistic there is including ERA (5.54), WHIP (1.56), losses (65) and K/9 (6.76).
When a team has a staff pitching as poorly as the Rockies' staff has been, it should really come as no surprise that they've surpassed such a long standing record.
With no sign of any meaningful reinforcements coming down the pipeline, Colorado's unfortunate state of affairs on the bump will more than likely continue to be the defining part of the MLB's worst team.
