Watch: Colorado Rockies Manager Explodes, Puts On Show After Ejection

Colorado Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer made a scene after getting ejected for arguing a called strike.

Dylan Sanders

Jun 11, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer (34) before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field.
Jun 11, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer (34) before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
There was some drama early on in Sunday's game between the Colorado Rockies and the Milwaukee Brewers as both a star player and an interim manager got ejected for arguing a called strike.

In the top of the third inning in a tied game, umpire Ramon De Jesus called a low and in Chad Patrick sinker strike three. Rockies outfielder Tyler Freeman took exception to the call and left the plate with very visible, likely verbal as well, exception and ended up getting tossed.

Moments later, Colorado's interim manager Warren Schaeffer came running up to home plate and got in De Jesus' face. When Schaeffer threw his gum, followed by his cap on the ground in frustration, he also got tossed.

The show didn't stop there as Schaeffer walked over to home plate and got down on one knee to physically show De Jesus where he thought the ball actually went.

Both ejections came relatively swift and even the announcers acknowledged that De Jesus has a reputation for having a "quick trigger" when it comes to throwing people out.

Schaeffer was a coach for a copuple of years for the Rockies, but took over the team back in May after Bud Black was fired. The team had a 7-33 record when he took over and are now 18-65, before taking in the results of Sunday's game. They haven't turned into a great team, but they have been at least slightly better.

Many Colorado fans have and will celebrate this ejection as it was at least a show of emotion from Schaeffer.

