Recently Cut Rockies Pitcher Austin Gomber Has Stellar Debut With New Franchise
The Colorado Rockies have been searching for help in their rotation for what feels like years.
By playing in the hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field, it's hard for them to land marquee free agents. That puts pressure on the front office to get their draft picks correct and win trades that feature pitchers coming into the organization.
For the past few years, neither has been the case. And the recent cut of Austin Gomber was the latest example of the Rockies not getting production from someone who they expected to be a featured part of their rotation after acquiring him as part of the Nolan Arenado trade.
Gomber appeared in 125 games (109 starts) for Colorado across five seasons. During that time, the left-hander posted a 5.31 ERA and a 90 ERA+, striking out just 445 batters across 601 2/3 innings pitched while walking 173.
The Rockies smartly pulled the plug on Gomber, deciding to search for options elsewhere in their minor league ranks ahead of the upcoming offseason as they try to find consistent options for this rotation.
But at 31 years old, despite his lackluster career, it stood to reason that another team out there would take a chance on him. And that's exactly what happened, with Tommy Birch of The Des Moines Register reporting that the Chicago Cubs signed him to a minor league deal.
Austin Gomber Has Successful Debut With Cubs' Triple-A Team
It didn't take long for the Cubs organization to see what the former Rockies pitcher could give them at the Triple-A level, starting him for their affiliate's game on Tuesday. Based on how he had performed this season to date, expectations had to be fairly low for Gomber. But he turned in a gem, throwing five scoreless innings where he gave up just two hits and struck out five with two walks, recording the win for his new Triple-A team.
Gomber won't be a factor for Chicago this year when it comes to pitching in the playoffs. He signed on Sept. 2, which was after the Aug. 31 cutoff regarding eligibility for major league postseason rosters. That doesn't mean they can't call him up at some point to close out the year, though.
If that does happen, it will be interesting to see how he performs. While the Cubs took a low-risk chance on him, they have also been able to get the most out of multiple pitchers based on their advanced development.
So if Gomber is able to be effective for his new team after struggling for multiple years with the Rockies, that will be an even further indictment on how things are being run in Colorado.