Rockies Rookie Chase Dollander Pitching Absurdly Better Away from Coors Field
Coors Field hasn't exactly been a pitching-friendly environment for starting pitchers, whether they're wearing Colorado Rockies purple or not. But what Chase Dollander is doing this season is rather incredible.
If one looked at only the rookie's starts away from Coors Field one might think he's the best pitcher in the team's rotation. Granted the Rockies' pitching staff is one of the worst in baseball this year, Dollander is contributing to that in a grave way when it comes to starting at Coors Field.
Dollander's performance isn't exactly an outlier based on the history of pitchers at the stadium which is a mile above sea level. But, after allowing six earned runs at Coors Field on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, he was close to a 10.00 ERA for his home starts.
Chase Dollander's Rookie Season
The 23-year-old made his debut in early April of this season. His 6.77 ERA in 20 starts this season is only that low because of how he has played when he isn't at Coors Field. Michael Monreal, a writer for Just Baseball, highlighted the disparity between Dollander's home and road numbers after his start on Monday.
He truly is a different pitcher away from Denver. His ERA is more than six points lower when it's compared to his ERA at Coors Field. At home, his ERA is 9.88 after Monday's loss. His ERA away from home is 3.64.
After a pair of starts in July in which Dollander allowed nine earned runs in two games (both at home), he was optioned back to Triple-A Albuquerque. He didn't return to the majors until August 11. Last month he made two starts at Coors Field and a pair of starts at away stadiums against the Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals.
Fairly easy to guess how his games at home went, but it is baffling to see how he pitches when he plays on the road. In two road games, as he pitched a combined 11 innings, he struck out 12 and allowed just two earned runs.
Since his return from Albuquerque he has been on a strikeout binge, regardless of the stadium. In four starts in August he had 23 strikeouts compared to his 24 in May and June, which encompassed eight starts. Dollander remains one of the organization's starts of the future. If he figures out how to be consistent regardless of where he is pitching, he will be a rotation fixture for years.