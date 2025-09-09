Colorado Rockies On SI

Rockies 2025 Draft Selection Puts Together Outstanding Week in Single-A Fresno

The Colorado Rockies have had a dismal 2025 campaign, but one of the big positives this year has been the rapid improvement from their farm system prospects.

Jeremy Trottier

Tanner Thach hits as UNCW faces College of Charleston Saturday in the CAA Baseball Tournament. May 25, 2024.
Tanner Thach hits as UNCW faces College of Charleston Saturday in the CAA Baseball Tournament. May 25, 2024. / Ken Oots/STARNEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Colorado Rockies are positioned to have one of the worst seasons in MLB history this year, with a 40-104 record. In fact, they are on pace to be among the bottom teams in the sport ever.

Only last year, the Chicago White Sox picked up the largest loss total since 1901, going 41-121, and while the Rockies are still a decent ways away from hitting that, they are going to be pretty close regardless of whether they go over or not.

The one bright spot in this has been their ability to put together an outstanding farm system, which was heavily improved by their 2025 MLB draft class.

One of the prospects who has found early success from this class is eighth-round pick Tanner Thach, a first baseman/outfielder with tremendous contact skills at the plate.

This has rapidly carried over to the professional level, as, despite a slightly slow start, he has started to really make strong contact over the course of the past few weeks. His past seven or eight days of baseball have been outstanding, and he may be in line for an early promotion if he continues to see the ball this well.

How Did Thach Produce Statistically in the Last Week?

UNC Wilmington batter Tanner Thach heads to second base following a hit, wearing a teal jersey and a black helmet.
Ken Oots/STARNEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK

During the month of September, Thach has played five games, starting on September 2. In that span, he has slashed .450/.500/.800 with four runs, seven RBI, two home runs, a double, four strikeouts and one walk. His staggering 1.300 OPS during that time frame has helped to raise his overall stats significantly as well.

Since joining Single-A Fresno back on August 12, he has played 18 games, slashing .279/.375/.397 with 15 RBI, seven runs, two home runs, a stolen base, 19 strikeouts and eight walks.

While the strikeout numbers are still a bit higher than optimal, he has made up for it by making consistent contact and maintaining a strong level of plate discipline on many of his at-bats.

His fielding has also been strong, as in 154 innings at first base, he has 139 putouts, 11 assists, 13 double plays turned and one error, good for a .993 fielding rate. He also put five innings of work together in right field, picking up one putout on one chance.

While there is still plenty of room for him to grow into his skillset and continue to improve, he has found something this month and tapped into some extremely impressive bat-to-ball skills.

Hopefully, the remainder of the 2025 season looks something like this for the young infielder as he works his way towards a promotion.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Jeremy Trottier
JEREMY TROTTIER

Jeremy Trottier started his writing journey with WBLZ Media, and has worked through multiple publications with 247Sports, USA Today, Fansided, SBNation and others. He is an avid fan of motorsports and most sports in general, and has completed a degree in sports management to further understand the sports industry. During his time with sports media, he has been credentialed for coverage of Boston College sports, and can often be found attending their football and basketball games as well as expected coverage of their men’s soccer team in the near future. Sports are a large part of his life and career, as he looks to pursue a full time role within the industry someday.

Home/News