Rockies 2025 Draft Selection Puts Together Outstanding Week in Single-A Fresno
The Colorado Rockies are positioned to have one of the worst seasons in MLB history this year, with a 40-104 record. In fact, they are on pace to be among the bottom teams in the sport ever.
Only last year, the Chicago White Sox picked up the largest loss total since 1901, going 41-121, and while the Rockies are still a decent ways away from hitting that, they are going to be pretty close regardless of whether they go over or not.
The one bright spot in this has been their ability to put together an outstanding farm system, which was heavily improved by their 2025 MLB draft class.
One of the prospects who has found early success from this class is eighth-round pick Tanner Thach, a first baseman/outfielder with tremendous contact skills at the plate.
This has rapidly carried over to the professional level, as, despite a slightly slow start, he has started to really make strong contact over the course of the past few weeks. His past seven or eight days of baseball have been outstanding, and he may be in line for an early promotion if he continues to see the ball this well.
How Did Thach Produce Statistically in the Last Week?
During the month of September, Thach has played five games, starting on September 2. In that span, he has slashed .450/.500/.800 with four runs, seven RBI, two home runs, a double, four strikeouts and one walk. His staggering 1.300 OPS during that time frame has helped to raise his overall stats significantly as well.
Since joining Single-A Fresno back on August 12, he has played 18 games, slashing .279/.375/.397 with 15 RBI, seven runs, two home runs, a stolen base, 19 strikeouts and eight walks.
While the strikeout numbers are still a bit higher than optimal, he has made up for it by making consistent contact and maintaining a strong level of plate discipline on many of his at-bats.
His fielding has also been strong, as in 154 innings at first base, he has 139 putouts, 11 assists, 13 double plays turned and one error, good for a .993 fielding rate. He also put five innings of work together in right field, picking up one putout on one chance.
While there is still plenty of room for him to grow into his skillset and continue to improve, he has found something this month and tapped into some extremely impressive bat-to-ball skills.
Hopefully, the remainder of the 2025 season looks something like this for the young infielder as he works his way towards a promotion.