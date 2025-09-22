Rockies All-Star Earns Starting Spot on All-Breakout Team for Stellar Performance
The Colorado Rockies didn’t give their fans much to get excited about during the 2025 MLB regular season.
While they were able to avoid the single-season record for losses, which was set by the Chicago White Sox last year with 121, it was still far from a successful campaign.
However, there are a few bright spots in what has been a dark season. Amongst them is catcher Hunter Goodman.
Because of the rules that the MLB has in place, one Rockies player had to make the National League All-Star Team. It was Goodman, but his performance on the field in the first half warranted legitimate consideration regardless of the rule.
His production has not slowed down in the second half, which has led to him being named the starting catcher on the MLB All-Breakout Team in 2025 that Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report put together.
Hunter Goodman Has Been Excellent for Rockies
Goodman’s emergence came out of nowhere. He struggled at the Major League level in 2023 and 2024 after some big campaigns in the minor leagues. In 2022 and 2023, he hit a combined 70 home runs with 217 RBI. As a Big Leaguer, he had a .192/.233/.409 slash line with a strikeout rate right around 30%.
That level of production meant he wasn’t guaranteed a spot on the Opening Day roster. But, he performed well enough during spring training to be named the backup to veteran Jacob Stallings. Before too long, he was the starter and putting together an All-Star campaign.
Goodman has been a revelation for Colorado. The power and run production he exhibited in the minor leagues has finally come to fruition in the Major Leagues.
Through 138 games and 554 plate appearances, he has a .279/.325/.523 slash line. He has hit 30 home runs with 88 RBI, 25 doubles and five triples.
A Rockies team that is desperate for building blocks now has one behind the plate. Goodman is a foundational piece for the franchise to build around as a legitimate middle-of-the-order run producer. He will be part of their core moving forward as the team looks to climb out of baseball purgatory.
Along with him, the Rockies have shortstop Ezequiel Tovar, center fielder Brenton Doyle, left fielder Jordan Beck, outfielder Mickey Moniak and rookie third baseman Kyle Karros providing a nice foundation to build upon moving into the future.
Ethan Holliday, the No. 4 pick in the 2025 MLB draft, is hopefully the crown jewel of the bunch.