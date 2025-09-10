MLB Analysts Say Rockies Star Hunter Goodman Reminds Them of Former MVP
Hunter Goodman has been sensational for the Colorado Rockies this year.
In his first full season playing Major League Baseball, he was selected to the All-Star Game after putting together an incredible first half of the campaign. With a slash line of .277/.325/.517, 17 home runs and 52 RBI, the 25-year-old former fourth-round pick announced his arrival.
But plenty of young players turn in great first halves before falling apart in the second half, succumbing to the rigors of a 162-game season when facing elite pitching on a nightly basis where opposing coaches can dissect their strengths and weaknesses.
However, Goodman has been even better following the Midsummer Classic, slashing .290/.331/.587 with 13 home runs and 35 RBI across 45 games that now has him owning the Rockies record for most homers in a single season by a catcher.
Hunter Goodman Compared To Former MVP Josh Donaldson
Whenever a young player has a breakout performance like the one Goodman is having, it catches the attention of the baseball world. And with Goodman on his way to potentially locking up a Silver Slugger Award to go along with his All-Star selection, he has drawn some heavy praise from Mark DeRosa and Sean Casey on MLB Network.
As the two broke down Goodman's swing, they compared him to former AL MVP Josh Donaldson, the slugging infielder who won the coveted award back in 2015 with the Toronto Blue Jays when he bashed 41 homers with 123 RBI and had a slash line of .297/.371/.568.
"I see a swing that's nasty. Does a lot of things right," DeRosa said. "I want you to watch his swing because it came to me pretty quick. ... Start to think of who that reminds you of."
"Josh Donaldson," Casey immediately answered.
The two analysts -- one who is the current Team USA baseball coach and the other who was a three-time All-Star during his playing days -- continued to dive into his swing and eventually did a side-by-side of Goodman and Donaldson. They fawned over Goodman's swing, noting how balanced the young slugger is and how he is able to drive the baseball because of that.
Getting compared to someone like Donaldson is high praise. From 2013-17, he was a force, earning AL MVP votes in those five consecutive seasons with three All-Star selections, two Silver Slugger Awards and 20-plus homers in all of those campaigns and 30 or more in three of them.
If Goodman gets on that type of trajectory, that would be a major positive for Colorado, giving them one of the best power hitters in the sport who can lead their lineup for years to come.