Rockies Beat Angels to Avoid Holding Worst Record in MLB History
This has been the worst season in the history of the Colorado Rockies franchise. They aren't exactly an older franchise, but it wasn't until their 31st year as a team that they lost 100 or more games. They have done so in three straight seasons now, but not to the extent that they have this season.
The Rockies set the record for the most losses by an NL team in the modern era with 112 loses this season, beating out the 2004 Arizona Diamondbacks. It's the one of the worst offenses Colorado has ever had outside of two shortened seasons.
There is a silver lining after Friday night's win against the Los Angeles Angels. With their 42nd win on the season, they were able to avoid setting more history in a bad way.
Colorado Wins 42nd Game
Win number 42 was an important benchmark for the Rockies to hit in the final weeks of the season. Even though they now hold the NL record for losses, 42 means they won't have the least number of wins ever.
The worst single-season record is held by the 2024 Chicago White Sox, who went 41-121 last season. Although the Rockies couldn't hold the record by themselves, they assured they weren't going to share the record.
It had eluded them for a bit, though, as the Rockies were on a five game skid and hadn't won since last Friday.
Colorado was able to steal the win on a nice night by the offense, in which Tyler Freeman had three hits and Blaine Crim drove in two runs.
Starter Bradley Blalock surrendered six runs in five innings of work while striking out four. After being down 6-3 heading into the bottom of the fifth, the Rockies' offense rattled off four runs on three hits and the bullpen was able to put it away.
Outfielder Mickey Moniak had homered in his last four games, but was only able to collect one hit and struck out twice on Friday. He has been their hottest hitter of late, and owns the second best OPS on the team with an .836 mark.
The seven runs scored by Colorado put them at 689 runs scored on the season, which is just behind the total of 698 scored by the 2024 team. With eight games left in the season, they should be able to surpass that mark.
It's been a year to forget in the Mile High City. All eyes are firmly looking forward at the futures of Ethan Holliday, Charlie Condon and the new leadership that will be coming in over the offseason.