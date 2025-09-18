Rockies Set National League Loss Record During Forgetful Season
2025 was destined to be another down season for the Colorado Rockies, but they may not have expected to set records for being one of the worst teams of all time.
Manager Bud Black was going to be on the chopping block no matter what since he was at the helm for two straight years of at least 100 losses and no winning record in the last six seasons. But what happened this year was a new low.
In what will go down as a franchise-altering season, the Rockies were horrendous from the get go, which resulted in Black being fired. And despite getting breakout performances from Hunter Goodman and Mickey Moniak, the team was never able to be a solid team for extended periods of time.
Rockies Surpass 2004 Diamondbacks for Most Single-Season Losses by NL Team
All of this culminated in a record no team wants, as they set the National League record with 112 losses after dropping Thursday's game to the Miami Marlins. Colorado now sits with 41 wins, which is tied with the 2024 Chicago White Sox. If they win just one more game this season, they will avoid tying them for the worst record in the modern era.
The previous record for losses in the Divisional Era (since 1969) by a National League team was the 2004 Arizona Diamondbacks. Three seasons after winning the World Series, they went 51-111. That team, like the Rockies this year, fired their manager midseason. The Diamondbacks hired current San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin, who led them to the NLCS in 2007.
Colorado would love to follow in those footsteps. But that Arizona team was in a very different situation than the 2025 Rockies. The Diamondbacks still had Randy Johnson, who finished second in the NL Cy Young race, Brandon Webb, a future Cy Young winner, World Series hero Luis Gonzalez and more.
Colorado is a bit of a different story. They have traded away or let many of their established stars go in recent years. The departures of Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon has left them in a talent deficit. Then, they shipped away Ryan McMahon at this year's deadline.
After Thursday's loss, the Rockies have allowed 978 runs on the season, which is the fourth most since 1962, according to Statmuse. The franchise record was set in 1999, though, when they allowed 1,028. They lost 90 games that season.
For all of the home field advantage in terms of power that Coors Field brings, this year's team has only scored 574 runs. That is on pace for the least in franchise history during a full season. The only times they've scored fewer runs were in the 1994 strike season and 2020 COVID-shortened season.
There are some shimmers of light at the end of the tunnel going forward after this year, though, and that's due to the future arrival of star prospects Ethan Holliday and Charlie Condon. While they might not be on the field together for a few years, it gives the Rockies and their fans hope that they desperately need.
The focus of the offseason will be to find a new manager, a new general manager and add as much talent to the major league roster as possible. Goodman, who leads the Rockies in all offensive categories, will be the team's leader heading into next year. Mickey Moniak has earned himself a role moving forward, as have rookies like Warming Bernabel and Chase Dollander.
It won't be an easy offseason in Denver. It might not be an easy couple of seasons for this franchise, but they will work on making the changes necessary to compete again in the near future.