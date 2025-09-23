Rockies Begin Final Road Trip of Season Against AL West Leading Mariners
To say the Colorado Rockies have their work cut out for them in this next series would be an understatement.
They are heading up to Seattle to take on the AL West division leaders, the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners have not only emerged as one of the best teams in the American League, but have also caught fire in the last two weeks.
Seattle hasn't lost a series in September since the opener to start the month against the Tampa Bay Rays. Since that loss the Mariners have not only won the five consecutive series, but are 14-2 with series sweeps against the Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals, and Los Angeles Angels. This is going to be a tough battle for the Rockies if they are hoping to avoid a sweep.
Rockies on the Road vs. Mariners at Home this Season
There is no need to do more than glance at what the pitching staff for the Rockies has done this season on the road. It hasn't been good anywhere. However, the team could have a chance against the Mariners as their offense has the second-worst batting average in baseball on their home field and one of the worst on-base percentages.
The Mariners pitching staff at home however is one of the best in baseball. They have the third-lowest ERA trailing only the Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres. The Mariners are also holding their opponents to a .219 batting average (also third-best). It might be strange to imagine, but a series win could come down to the Rockies pitching staff.
Neither team has released the starting pitchers that will be stepping up onto the mound this series. It is unlikely however that fans will see Kyle Freeland come out of the dugout for the Rockies as he was the starter in the finale against the Angels.
Colorado has avoided the worst record in MLB history, but it still has been a horrid season. The Rockies are playing for whatever pride they can muster at this point. They finished their last series at Coors Field with a series win and are looking to have something positive coming out of this road trip. After the team finishes up in Seattle they will go south to face off with the San Francisco Giants to close out the season.