Rockies Bolster Rotation by Reinstating Veteran Starter from IL
The Colorado Rockies are getting some much needed help to their starting rotation, as the team has announced they are reinstating veteran left-hander Kyle Freeland from the 15-day IL.
The 32-year-old had been on the shelf since June 15th with lower back stiffness that cropped up during a road trip to Atlanta.
Freeland hadn't been pitching particularly well to start the season, but he had appeared to be turning a corner before the injury.
Now back at full strength, Freeland will take the mound on Friday night for the Rockies in their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.
In addition to Freeland's reinstatement, Colorado has also announced that right-hander Anthony Molina has been optioned down the Triple-A to make room for his return.
Freeland represents one of the longest tenured Rockies currently on the roster, spending his entire career with the team since being called up back in 2017.
Across his nine years of service with the club, he's been a solid and reliable arm for Colorado, racking up a 4.54 career ERA and 1.424 WHIP across the more than 200 starts he's made for the team.
Things got off to a less than stellar start for the career Rockie in 2025, but he had been appearing to turn the corner prior to his stint on the IL.
He notched three straight quality starts before his lower back flared up, lowering his ERA from nearly 5.80 all the way down the 5.13 in the process.
With things hopefully all sorted out on the injury front, Freeland will now be looking to pick things up right where he left off.
