What Are Rockies' NL West Rivals Predicted To Do Ahead of Trade Deadline?
It's no secret that this Colorado Rockies season has been a disaster, but unlike other teams that are having poor campaigns this year, they have a goal to not finish as the worst team of all time.
Whether that motivation has caused the team to play better as of late, they are now 5-5 over their last 10 games which is one of their best stretches -- if not the best -- of the season.
But their long-term plans shouldn't be impacted by this.
The Rockies should be sellers to get back whatever they can that will move them in the right direction when it comes to their future, hoping they can continue to get young pieces into their organization that can become stars for them going forward.
As for the rest of the NL West division, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report is predicting that it might not be an active deadline period for their rivals.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Hold
For a franchise as aggressive as this one, it's hard to imagine they won't make a splash.
When factoring in all the pitching injuries they have suffered to their starting rotation and bullpen, the likelihood of them standing pat seems slim.
However, Rymer believes the Los Angeles Dodgers will be more inclined to wait things out.
"Even with Roki Sasaki's recovery on pause, L.A. still has cause to simply wait for pitching to come to it. Shohei Ohtani is already back, and Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell eventually will be as well," he wrote.
San Francisco Giants
Hold
They made their splash by landing Rafael Devers in a shocking blockbuster trade.
They won't make a more notable one than that, and with a roster that already features a high-end group of pitchers and position players that don't have a ton of weaknesses outside of consistently scoring runs, they can afford to let things play out after their headline-grabbing addition.
San Diego Padres
Buy
"... this is A.J. Preller we're talking about. We'd say he should be acting as if his job is on the line, but it doesn't even matter whether that may be true. He always acts as if it is," wrote Rymer.
That seems to be the thinking surrounding the San Diego Padres, and based on how they have acted in the past, then it won't be shocking to see them make some notable upgrades to their roster.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Hold
This is an interesting one.
The Arizona Diamondbacks have been one of the most disappointing teams in Major League Baseball thus far with a .500 record entering play on Friday.
Still, there is a ton of talent on this roster, so it's easy to see how the organization could talk themselves into standing pat with what they have, hoping they replicate what occurred in 2023 when they got hot at the right time and made the World Series.
