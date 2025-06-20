Colorado Rockies Top Prospect Absolutely Raking in First Professional Season
The Colorado Rockies are in the midst of their most nightmarish season ever and one of the worst in big league history in 2025.
Though things have been disastrous for most of the season, they have started to improve in the last several weeks and some wins have started to trickle into the win column.
If some wins in the month of June while being nearly 30 games out in the division are not enough to excite Colorado though, their top prospect is certainly giving fans reason to smile.
More News: Colorado Rockies Could Shop Fan Favorite Infielder at MLB Trade Deadline
In his first professional season, 2024 No. 3 overall selection in the MLB draft — Charlie Condon of the Georgia Bulldogs — is absolutely tearing the cover off the ball right now.
After graduating from rookie ball, Condon was promoted to High-A Spokane, and since then he has done nothing but hit, hit, and hit some more.
This past Wednesday, Condon blasted his third home run of the year, leaving no doubt on an absolute moonshot to dead center field.
In 25 games at High-A, Condon is slashing a mind-boggling .359/.491/.500 with 33 hits and 15 RBI already.
More News: Colorado Rockies Could Shop Top Reliever at MLB Trade Deadline
Perhaps most impressive however has been his discipline at the dish. In 116 plate appearances, Condon has walked 22 time while striking out on just 20 of them, showing an impressive ability to lay off which will translate to the next level.
Originally bursting onto the scene with a historically spectacular 2024 season at Georgia in which he slashed .433/.556/1.009 with 37 home runs and 78 RBI in just 60 games, Condon established himself as a surefire top pick.
More News: Rockies Young Catcher Has Been Among the Best in National League This Season
So far, that ability to hit has translated to the minor leagues.
The current No. 24 prospect in Major League Baseball is likely a couple of years away from making his debut and actually helping the Rockies win games, but it certainly looks like they made the right choice.
More News: Rockies Lead League in Triples but Struggle To Keep Runs Off the Board
If Condon keeps hitting at this level, it won't be long before he's promoted to Double-A and continues to make his push for an early debut, potentially as soon as sometime next season if everything goes right.
For more Rockies news, head over the Rockies On SI.