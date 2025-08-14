Rockies Catch a Stray When Analysts Discuss How Poorly Dodgers Have Been Playing
The Colorado Rockies have had brutal 2025 campaign so far with a 32-88 record to their name.
They are on pace for a rough finish as they stare down the single-season loss record.
Because the team has not sustained any form of momentum over the course of the year, this has led to another less-than-optimal season.
One of the biggest issues for the Rockies has been their pitching core, which has undergone plenty of changes every few weeks to try and facilitate some more success. But ultimately, they have just not found a good combination of starters.
This has led them to the bottom of the MLB in terms of record, and has allowed them to look more towards the future than anything.
After and MLB trade deadline, when Colorado sold some of their veteran pieces to acquire prospects, it is clear that their vision is for 2026 and beyond.
However, one of the most intriguing parts of this fire sale is that, ever since early July, they have been keeping pace with one of the better teams in the sport.
Which Division Rival Has Been Playing Well Below Expectations?
Los Angeles Dodgers fans would probably say their team has been playing well below expectations as of late, since they have matched Colorado's record in that time span.
Both the Rockies and Dodgers have a 12-22 record since July 4, entering play on Aug. 14, a shocking development considering the two directions of these franchises.
After Los Angeles picked up momentum in May and June, they have fallen off a cliff ever since, losing any resemblance of momentum they had heading into the All-Star break.
Being on pace with a floundering Colorado team in the second half of the year is certainly not where the Dodgers expected to be given their $340 million payroll for the season compared to the Rockies' payroll being at $122 million.
But that didn't stop analysts from taking a shot at Colorado when describing the struggles that Los Angeles has had.
The division has somewhat lost its stride late in the season, with the San Francisco Giants cooling way off after a strong start and the Arizona Diamondbacks selling at the deadline.
Now that the Dodgers are floundering in this way, the only team that's been truly impressive during this stretch has been the San Diego Padres.
While the Rockies likely would not have been competitive even if they didn't sell off their veterans, this stretch has become promising for their future. Because if the division stays this way and continues to not be as impressive as expected, a push for a better record in 2026 could be slightly easier for their young roster.