Rockies Coach Clint Hurdle Pens Heartfelt Letter to City of Pittsburgh
Friday night turned into a case of nostalgia overload for Colorado Rockies coach Clint Hurdle.
For the first time since he was fired as Pittsburgh Pirates manager in 2019, the former Rockies and Pirates boss coached a game in the Steel City, as the Rockies lost to the Pirates, 9-0, in a series opener at PNC Park.
It was a reunion for Hurdle between the two franchises he is most associated with. He’s been a manager twice — first with the Rockies from 2002-09 and then with the Pirates from 2011-19. Colorado brought him out of retirement in 2021 and made him a special assistant to the general manager.
He returned to coaching this year, first as the Rockies’ interim hitting coach and then taking over the interim bench coach role after Bud Black’s firing as manager and Warren Schaeffer’s elevation to interim manager.
So, Friday was his first game back in Pittsburgh since his return to baseball. The 68-year-old took to social media to pen a message to Pirates fans before the game.
Clint Hurdle’s Message to Pirates Fans
He started the message by joking that he had a funny feeling he had been there before. Then, he expressed his emotions about his time in Pittsburgh.
“I was cared for and challenged in my nine years here in Pittsburgh,” he wrote. “It's a city built on hard truth and trust. Pittsburgh has uncompromising standards and warmth. It's built on challenge and care. Hard truth needs to be shared. Hard truth may not always be easy, pleasant or convenient. That’s what makes this city ‘Worth it!’”
“We did not get to where we wanted to go however we’re able to rebond a city whit its baseball team.”
“It was an honor to be your Manager. Thank you to all I was able to work with in my years here.”
With the Pirates, he went 735-720 as the manager. He helped the franchise reach the playoffs three straight seasons, from 2013-15. The Pirates were a Wild Card team each season but never advanced any farther than the National League Division Series in 2013.
Clint Hurdle with the Rockies
Hurdle was hired as Rockies manager in 2002. After five straight seasons as either a fourth- or fifth-place team in the National League West Division, Hurdle and the Rockies had an incredible season in 2007. They won 90 games and the franchise’s first NL pennant. But, their first World Series bid ended with a four-game sweep against the Boston Red Sox.
Hurdle was let go less than two years later and finished with a record of 534-625. He joined the Texas Rangers as their hitting coach in 2010 and helped that franchise reach its first World Series. The following year he was hired as Pittsburgh’s manager.
Before his coaching and managerial career, he played a decade in the Majors for Kansas City, Cincinnati, the New York Mets and St. Louis. The former first-round pick of the Royals never lived up to the hype of his selection as he batted .259 with 32 home runs and 193 RBI.