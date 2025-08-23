Charlie Condon Is Red-Hot At Double-A, Looking Like Elite Prospect Rockies Need
While the first half of the season didn't provide this fanbase with much to be hopeful about going forward, what the Colorado Rockies have done in the second half of the year has turned a lot of heads in regards to what this team could look like in a few seasons.
That's because a lot of the success has come on the backs of the young players on this roster, with Hunter Goodman becoming a breakout star, Ezequiel Tovar surging since coming back from injury and top 30 prospects of Kyle Karros, Ryan Ritter and Warming Bernabel all making impacts.
Beyond the current youngsters on the MLB roster, there are plenty of other talented players in the pipeline, headlined by the last two first-round draft picks of Charlie Condon and Ethan Holliday, who both could be gamechangers for the organization going forward.
When it comes to Condon, he didn't get off to the greatest start in his professional career, struggling out of the gates with High-A in 2024 when he slashed .180/.248/.270 across 25 games while hitting just one home run with 11 RBI and 34 strikeouts to four walks.
But since that point, the slugger has been incredible, putting together a season in 2025 that is proving why Colorado decided to take him No. 3 overall in the 2024 draft and place him on a fast track to the majors.
Charlie Condon Is Tearing Up Double-A
After beginning his year with the rookie ball affiliate, the Rockies sent him back to High-A to see if he could have a better showing after getting a winter to work on things. He did exactly that, slashing .312/.431/.420 with three homers, 17 RBI and 35 strikeouts compared to 26 walks in 35 games.
That earned him a promotion to Double-A Hartford on July 2, and the expectation was he would continue producing like he did to start the season, potentially putting himself on track to being in the mix for an Opening Day roster spot in 2026 if everything went well.
But Condon struggled early, having issues adjusting to the level of pitching with a .209/.295/.358 slash line and 27 strikeouts with two home runs hit and 14 RBI across his first 19 games, looking overwhelmed at the plate.
However, the 22-year-old has turned things around in the month of August, slashing .311/.447/.590 with 13 walks drawn compared to 17 strikeouts, driving in 11 runs while hitting four longballs across 17 games, including the two he hit in the second leg of a doubleheader on Aug. 21.
He has now gotten on base in 19 straight games, a sign that things are clicking for the talented prospect as he faces better pitching competition the further up the pipeline he climbs.
Hopefully that performance also gets the power element back into his game, because for the most part since becoming a professional, he hasn't been the slugger he was during college and what his scouting profile suggested he was going to be.
There's still time for him to develop. But if Colorado is going to rush him through the farm system like it appears they are planning on doing, then he will have to figure it out as he goes against better and better pitchers, which could either help or hurt him.
Still, what Condon has done as of late at the Double-A level is a good sign. And it only adds more confidence to the fact that he can become a cornerstone of this franchise going forward.