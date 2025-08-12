Rockies Continue Downhill Spiral Toward Historic MLB Record
The Colorado Rockies are facing immense struggles this season, particularly in the pitching department.
Despite the efforts of 23-year-old Chase Dollander during the Rockies' Monday night matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals, Colorado still dropped the game 3-2, adding to their already discouraging losing streak.
This tough loss marked the eighth consecutive defeat the Rockies have suffered, and with Monday's matchup being the first of the three-game series against the Cardinals, things are not looking positive for Colorado.
Dollander's strong start could have given the Rockies a solid lead, and his attempts did not go unnoticed. But it just wasn't enough to defeat St. Louis.
Now, Colorado is facing a much deeper dilemma — making MLB history that nobody wants.
Rockies Grow Closer to Breaking Disappointing MLB Record
With the Rockies continuing their downhill spiral, the franchise is now one step closer to breaking the record that every Major League Baseball team wants to avoid at all costs — the Chicago White Sox's record of 121 losses set last year in 2024.
Soon, the White Sox might be able to let go of their humiliating title and pass the dimly lit torch to the Rockies.
Colorado has endured brutal seasons in the past — particularly in 2024 when their record was 61-101 — but their record this campaign is looking like it will be the worst of them all.
The year isn't over yet and there's still time to win enough games to avoid making MLB history. However, performing at that level based on what has happen thus far will be incredibly difficult.
The Rockies will face the Cardinals for two more games in this series, then they will be entering another set against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
This time, they will be playing a four-game series at Coors Field. If things play out like they did over the weekend against the Diamondbacks, the Rockies could suffer another brutal sweep.
As the team attempts to navigate and solve their recurring struggles, the fear of breaking the record of 121 losses continues to loom overhead.
If Colorado wants to avoid landing this unfortunate title, they must find a way to get out of this cycle.