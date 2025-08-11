Rockies Magic Number to Avoid MLB History Stuck After Diamondbacks Sweep
The Colorado Rockies were in Phoenix last weekend to face the Arizona Diamondbacks. It went about like a Rockies fan would expect from the worst team in baseball.
The Rockies lost all three games in the series at Chase Field and fell to 30-87 on the season. Worse, the Rockies have lost seven games in a row. Before traveling to Arizona, they hosted the Toronto Blue Jays and suffered perhaps the worst three-game series defeat in Rockies history. It was certainly the best three-game sweep in Blue Jays history.
The Rockies have already set several records this year for all the wrong reasons. The Rockies went 4-24 in April, one of the worst single months in Major League history. Their 5-25 start to the campaign was worse than the 6-24 start the Chicago White Sox suffered through last year. The Rockies are already guaranteed a losing record for a franchise-worst seventh straight season.
It’s all over but the end of the season. But, by the time the Rockies wrap up the 2025 campaign on Sept. 28 in San Francisco, they and their fans are hoping they will have won 12 games by then. The reason is to avoid the record the White Sox set last season.
Rockies Magic Number to Avoid History is 12
The Chicago White Sox set a record last season for the most losses in a single season. They finished 41-121. So, the magic number is clear. The Rockies need to win 12 games to be clear of the White Sox. Winning 11 games forces the Rockies to share the record. Win 10 or fewer and the Rockies take over the record.
Colorado is already on pace for its third straight season of 100 or more losses, which would be the only three in franchise history. The Rockies lost 101 games in 2024, as they went 61-101. In 2023, the Rockies lost 103 games, a franchise worst and finished 59-103. The 59 victories were the Rockies’ lowest win total in a full season.
Colorado’s Remaining Schedule
The schedule won’t help the Rockies out as many of their remaining games are against teams that are either leading their divisions or in contention for the playoffs. Colorado wraps up its road trip with a three-game series at St. Louis that starts on Monday. Following an off-day, Colorado hosts Arizona for three more games.
Then things get rough. The Rockies get four games at Coors Field with the Los Angeles Dodgers from Aug. 18-21. A three-game trip to Pittsburgh from Aug. 22-24 offers a bit of a respite, but there is no day off in between series. The day off comes afterward to travel to Houston for a three-game series Aug. 26-28 with the Astros. Colorado wraps up the month at home with the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 29-31. Only Pittsburgh isn’t chasing a playoff berth.
The Rockies stay home for six more games, with series against the San Francisco Giants from Sept. 1-3 and the San Diego Padres from Sept. 5-7. Colorado goes to the Dodgers Sept. 8-10 and then to the Padres on Sept. 11-14. Colorado gets out of NL West play at home from Sept. 16-18 with Miami and then from Sept. 19-21 with the Los Angeles Angels. The Rockies wrap up the season on the road from Sept. 23-25 at Seattle and from Sept. 26-28 at San Francisco.