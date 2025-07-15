Rockies Draft Pick Ethan Holliday Draws Comparison to Two-Time MLB World Series MVP
The Colorado Rockies were one of the big winners during the 2025 MLB draft when high school star Ethan Holliday fell into their laps at the No. 4 pick.
There were some evaluators who believed that Holliday was the top prospect in this year’s draft class, but there were some franchises who put an emphasis on signing players under slot more than taking the best player available.
The Rockies took full advantage, adding Holliday to an organization that needs as much help as it can get when it comes to talen accumulation.
A major reason that Colorado is in the position which it is, on track to break the single-season record for losses that was set by the Chicago White Sox last year with 121, is because they have failed to identify the right prospects to select early in drafts and develop them.
They are hoping to change the tide with Holliday, who has an excellent pedigree to build off of.
In the seventh round of the 1998 MLB Draft, the Rockies selected his father, outfielder Matt Holliday, who was an All-Star three times for the franchise before being traded to the Oakland Athletics ahead of the deadline in 2009.
He finished second in the National League MVP voting in 2007 as well.
Ethan’s older brother, Jackson Holliday, was the No. 1 overall pick of the Baltimore Orioles in 2022 and made his MLB debut in 2024. He is now one of the best second basemen in the American League.
That is a lot of expectations to live up to, both from his own family members and from the franchise and fans, who expect him to provide.
Possessing immense potential, it should come as little surprise that Holliday has received a lofty MLB player comp from Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report: Texas Rangers star shortstop, Corey Seager.
The five-time All-Star is the archetype for oversized, left-handed hitting shortstops. Seager was able to make it work, sticking at the position long-term, but there is a chance Holliday is moved since he is already bigger.
“Holliday is listed at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, as opposed to Seager at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds. Seager is big for shortstop, and there's a chance that by the time Holliday, right now just 18, is ready to go in the bigs, he will be too big for the position,” Kelly wrote.
If his size necessitates a move, there will be a lot more pressure on Holliday to produce with the bat.
It is something he certainly seems capable of, looking like a man amongst boys during his final season at Stillwater High School, where he recorded a .617 batting average with 16 home runs and 51 RBI in only 118 plate appearances as a senior, per MaxPreps.
Jackson made his Big League debut less than two years after being selected No. 1 overall. Colorado would love for Ethan to accomplish something similar, providing a much-needed spark for a downtrodden franchise.
