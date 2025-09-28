Rockies Fans Propose Bold Fixes Amid Disappointing Season
The Colorado Rockies have hit their rock bottom in a seven year rebuild. After losing over 100 games in each of the last two season, the Rockies hit a new low in 2025, with 118 losses entering the final game of the season.
They have done a lot to try to figure their roster as constructed, with Ezequiel Tovar slowly becoming a star and finally unlocking Mickey Moniak and Hunter Goodman. Other than that, though, not much went right this season. Seemingly any step they take is backwards.
With all of that disappointment in mind, The Colorado Sun asked its readers and Rockies fans for ideas on how to fix the team. Some were sensible, others not so much.
How Would Fans Fix the Team?
There was a wide range of ideas pitched by fans, from delegating the team to Triple-A to one of the most popular, getting new ownership.
Wanting new ownership is nothing new, and it was the outlet's number one idea submission. The Rockies are owned by the Monfort brothers, who took over from the original owner, Jerry McMorris in 2004.
Winning has been few and far between in Colorado's history, but fans feel that the Monforts have not made winning a priority.
"If we were still on the Front Range we would have dropped the tickets long ago. Changing the owners would be a more likley accomplishment than changing baseballs. Jerry McMorris was far more interested in winning and connecting with fans," said former season ticket holder, Gene to the Sun.
Another fan, Linda, believes that it starts with ownership, because other teams who come to Coors don't struggle nearly as much as the Rockies do.
The second most plausible idea was to just become a better team. A fan named Matt believes that they have fallen behind where the analytics and technology are concerned. They've been in Denver since 1993 and have yet to figure out how to pitch at their home ballpark. That is another change that starts with ownership and the front office.
To use as evidence, the reader included a quote from Washington Nationals pitcher MacKenzie Gore talking about pitching at Coors Field.
"I've pitched here before, understanding what the ball does, and what to not try (to) fight and make the ball do."
How has a player with less than five years experience recognized and adjusted to this when the Rockies haven't in over thirty years?
After that, it gets a little out of the ordinary with pitching changes to the field itself. Rockies fan Peter pitched that they should move home plate closer to the outfield, which would therefore make foul terriroty bigger.
The idea would be to provide more offense with a shorter distance to centerfield, it's 390 feet now, and allow for more space to catch foul balls. It would be a step into heavily relying on batted balls for both success at the plate and on the mound, which could get a little dicey in Coors Field.
There are the easy, time tested ways to fix the Colorado Rockies or any franchise down on their luck. Firing and hiring people over and over might change things, but permanent changes to the field could be something that changes the entire team's way of thinking.