Why Hunter Goodman is Brightest Spot of Rockies’ Awful Campaign
Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman has put together a career season at the plate and one for the history books among catches in Denver.
The Rockies (43-113) managed to avoid a share of history over the weekend as they beat the Los Angeles Angels to clear the wins needed to avoid being tied with the 2024 Chicago White Sox for the worst record ever. Goodman seems to everywhere for this offense. This offseason the Rockies will be looking for talent everywhere. With Goodman on board, Colorado only needs to find a back-up catcher.
Hunter Goodman’s Fantastic Season
Goodman enters the final six games of the season with a slash of .279/.325/.523 with 30 home runs and 88 RBI. He also has 26 doubles, five triples and an OPS of .848. It’s a career season across the board. X (formerly Twitter) account Just Baseball put Goodman’s season in perspective among Rockies catchers all-time.
Leading all Rockies catchers in six different categories is no mean feat. In such a lost season, finding a fixture like Goodman at a position where it’s hard to find offense is a luxury. To get one that has four years of team control is incredible. Goodman remains a pre-arbitration player in 2026 and can’t go through the process for the first time until 2027. Colorado controls his rights through 2029, assuming nothing changes in a new collective bargaining agreement after the 2027 season.
The 25-year-old has achieved other milestones this season too. He was Colorado’s only All-Star selection and earlier this month he recorded the 44th 30-home run season in franchise history. He broke a tie at 29 home runs with Garrett Atkins (2006), Charlie Blackmon (2016, 2018), C.J. Cron (2022) and Brad Hawpe (2007).
Entering the final week of the season he is behind Andres Galarraga (1994, 1995) and Dante Bichette (1996), who each hit 31 home runs.
Goodman won’t come close to reaching the top of the franchise’s single-season home run list. But the progression of the record is instructive as the single-season high was set in 1997 and matched in 2001. Larry Walker set the record in 1997 with 49 home runs. Todd Helton matched it in 2001, and the pair have shared the record for nearly a quarter-century.
But records aren’t the point of Goodman’s seasons. The Rockies have found a cornerstone to build around, no matter what happens to the team’s leadership after the season. He’s not going anywhere.