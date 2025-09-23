Why Hunter Goodman is Brightest Spot of Rockies’ Awful Campaign

Hunter Goodman’s 2025 ranks among all catcher seasons in Rockies history:



Hits: 1st (144)

2B: 1st (26)

HR: 1st (30)

Runs: 1st (72)

RBI: 1st (88)

fWAR: 1st (3.3)



At just 25 years old, Colorado may have found their catcher of the future! pic.twitter.com/EDQafMEQL9