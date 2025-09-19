Rockies Have To Answer This Important Question During Upcoming Offseason
Just nine games remain in this disastrous season for the Colorado Rockies.
With their loss to the Miami Marlins on Thursday, the Rockies officially set the National League record for most losses in a singular campaign. They need just one more win to avoid tying the Chicago White Sox for the worst record of all time, but based on how this team has been playing to close out out the year, that is not a given.
When the season does end, Colorado needs to get busy making a key decision when it comes to how they want their baseball operations team to be structured going forward. While longtime general manager Bill Schmidt is expected to no longer hold that role, until it's made official, nothing can be stated with certainty.
If the Rockies do decide to go in a different direction, ensuring they make the right hire will be the most important decision that's been made in quite some time.
Colorado Rockies Need To Answer This Question
But that also will require Colorado's owner Dick Monfort to actually be aggressive when it comes to how he runs his baseball team. That is the biggest question mark about this whole situation, and it's why Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report says Monfort has to figure out if he cares enough to usher in sweeping changes.
"For Colorado, like Pittsburgh, the biggest question is whether the ownership is bothered. Dick Monfort seems content to have a beautiful stadium host 81 games a year, and then pack it up until the next spring. The Rockies now have seven consecutive losing seasons, and three in a row of 100+. Will that prompt ownership to invest more resources this offseason? Don't count on it," he wrote.
That is the exact reason why it's so hard to predict what this franchise is going to do this offseason. It's clear that Schmidt has run his course when it comes to leading this front office, but whether or not Monfort will make a change isn't apparent.
With all that said, Monfort has a real opportunity to change the narrative about him and his franchise.
The in-season dismissal of manager Bud Black was at least a sign of life, as are the words that have been coming from the mouths of the decision makers.
But actions will speak louder than words this winter. And for Colorado to be taken seriously as a team going forward, Monfort has to show he cares enough to address the shortcomings of this organization.