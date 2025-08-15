Rockies Have Knack for Winning Four-Game Series Entering Difficult Stretch
The Colorado Rockies haven't seen many four-game series this year and none since the middle of June when they face the Washington Nationals on the road. Back then the club was able to come out victorious and take the series 3-1.
Now, a single series win isn't much to be excited about for most ballclubs, but the Rockies have not had much to celebrate this year.
Colorado were back at Coors Field where they not only started a four-game stretch with the Diamondbacks, but prepared to follow that with a four-game stretch against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now it would take something pretty spectacular to take down the Dodgers, but they are capable of pulling out a victory over the Diamondbacks.
Rockies this Season
It took the Rockies quite some time to find their first series victory of the season.
It wasn't until June when they swept the Miami Marlins on the road. Two weeks later the club found their next series win against the Nationals in the four-game series. They have had back-to-back series wins one time this year and it was just a few weeks ago.
Can they do it again?
Based on how it has gone for them this year most would say no. However, the Diamondbacks sold at the trade deadline, and despite the historical beating the Rockies got recently by the Toronto Blue Jays, they have shown signs of life.
The Diamondbacks Matchup
Both squads are coming off of a bit of a high as Colorado posted one of their best pitching showcases of the season against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Their pitching staff not only had their second shutout of the season, but they only allowed eight runs in a three-game stretch.
Whereas Arizona was looking down the barrel of a series loss, and what could have been a sweep at the hands of the Texas Rangers. Instead Ketel Marte robbed the Rangers with a pair of back-to-back homers in the final two games of the series.
One thing is for certain, Arizona is going to play until the very last pitch.
Colorado's mental block will have to be limited especially since Arizona just recently swept them (less than a week ago).
It was a rough first game of the series, with the Diamondbacks dominating the opening matchup by a score of 8-1. But the tables can be turned over the course of a four-game set.
It is time to keep the ball rolling with the chance of avoiding the worst-record in MLB history.