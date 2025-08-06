Rockies Claim Another Woeful Franchise Record Against Blue Jays
The Colorado Rockies have been in danger of having the worst season in MLB history since their 5-25 start in their first 30 games.
Monday’s loss to the Toronto Blue Jays set a new franchise record, one that the Rockies would have rather avoided. It also puts them one step closer to passing last year’s Chicago White Sox as baseball history’s worst team.
The Colorado Rockies’ New Franchise Record
With Monday’s 15-1 loss to the Blue Jays, the Rockies dropped to 30-82 for the season. It guaranteed Colorado a losing record, as 81-81 is considered .500.
Per Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post, the Rockies have now had a losing season for seven straight seasons, which is a franchise record.
This dates back to the 2019 season, when the Rockies went 71-91.
During the streak the Rockies are 389-593, including Tuesday’s 10-4 loss against the Blue Jays. Colorado is now 30-83.
Colorado has finished in fourth or fifth place in the National League West each of those seasons. The Rockies are pointed toward a fifth straight fifth-place finish.
Colorado previously had a streak of six seasons with a losing record from 2001-06. That was followed by a 2007 season in which the Rockies won 90 games and went to the World Series, where they lost to the New York Yankees in four games.
Rockies Chasing History
The Chicago White Sox set a record last season for the most losses in a single season. They finished 41-121 and in last place in the American League Central division.
In a full season, the Rockies have lost 100 or more games just twice, but that has happened in each of the last two seasons. The Rockies lost 101 games in 2024, as they went 61-101.
In 2023, the Rockies lost 103 games, a franchise worst after going 59-103. The 59 victories were the Rockies’ lowest win total in a full season.
Colorado won 53 games in the strike-shortened 1994 season and won 26 games in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.
The Rockies have 49 games remaining. After Tuesday’s result, Colorado needs to win 10 more games to match the White Sox and 11 games to avoid replacing the White Sox.
If Colorado wins nine or fewer, then the Rockies would take over the White Sox’s year-old record.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.