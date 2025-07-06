Colorado Rockies Rising Slugger Selected to Play in MLB All-Star Game
One Colorado Rockies player will be busy during the All-Star Break after being selected for the game.
MLB released the reserves and the pitching staffs for the American League and the National League on Sunday. The game is set for July 15 in Atlanta.
Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman will be the franchise’s only representative.
Goodman has been the Rockies’ best hitter all season. The second-year catcher will be an All-Star for the first time in his first year as a full-time backstop. In his first 79 games this season he’s slashed .282/.328/.518 with 16 home runs and 50 RBI. He’s in the middle of a career season, as he’s already exceeded his career highs for home runs and RBI.
Reliever Jake Bird was overlooked for the roster. He has been the Rockies’ best reliever all season. He is 2-1 with a 2.79 ERA as a set-up man. He has 38 appearances, with 58 strikeouts and 19 walks in 48.1 innings. He has failed to convert his three save chances, but has 10 holds, which is closing in on a career high.
He’s being touted as a potential trade deadline candidate, even though he cannot be a free agent until 2029.
The Rockies have not had multiple All-Stars since the 2019 season when they were represented by Trevor Story, David Dahl, Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado.
Last year Ryan McMahon was Colorado’s only All-Star selection.
He joins the National League starters, which were unveiled earlier this week. The infield included Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado and Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
The starting outfielders are Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, right fielder Kyle Tucker and the Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr.
The American League starting lineup includes Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh, Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Detroit second baseman Gleyber Torres, Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson, Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez and Baltimore designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn.
The starting outfielders are Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, Riley Greene of the Detroit Tigers and Javier Báez of the Detroit Tigers.
