Rockies Have Three Players Named Candidates To Be Moved Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
There isn’t a team in baseball performing at a worse level than the Colorado Rockies during the 2025 campaign.
Heading into the second half post-All-Star break, they are on pace to break the single-season record for losses, which was set by the Chicago White Sox last year with 121.
Despite their woeful performance on the field, they are a team that contenders will be placing some calls to ahead of the trade deadline to inquire about a few of the veterans on the team.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report has shared his best trade chips for every selling team in the league, and the Rockies have three players he believes will generate interest on the market.
Their best asset looks to be veteran third baseman Ryan McMahon.
At this point in his career, teams know what they are going to get from him.
He offers some pop with 13 home runs and 13 doubles, but he also strikes out a ton, leading the National League with 121 K's.
McMahon is in the midst of his least productive offensive season since 2018, when he had an OPS+ of 72; this year, it sits at 84 currently.
A swing change does offer some hope that more power could come later in the season, and a change of scenery could be exactly what he needs to take his game to the next level.
At the very least, a team acquiring him knows they will be receiving elite defense at the hot corner, which makes him a commodity on its own.
Joining him as a potential trade candidate are two pitches: reliever Jake Bird and starter German Marquez.
Bird is having an excellent year out of the Colorado bullpen with a 3.62 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 49.2 innings.
His numbers were even better prior to his last three outings in which he surrendered seven runs, six of which were earned, in 1.2 innings of work.
Under team control through 2028, he is going to generate interest from both contenders and fringe playoff teams who are keeping an eye on the future as well.
Marquez, who is set to hit free agency after the season, had a brutal start to the campaign but improved in May and June with solid numbers.
His two starts in July haven’t been great with a 5.25 ERA, but he is a capable innings eater who can help at the backend of the rotation over the last few months of the regular season.
Marquez has spent his entire 10-year career with the Rockies to this point and would make for an affordable, low-cost option for a contender needing help on the mound.
